Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with husband Anand Ahuja.
Sonam Kapoor misses India, pens a note from her 'new home' in London with Anand Ahuja

  • Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with husband Anand Ahuja. She penned a heartfelt note on missing India and also about her 'new home' London.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 01:13 PM IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and has been sharing glimpse of her life there. On Friday, she shared a picture on Instagram with Anand, on the streets of London. She penned a heartfelt note on missing India and also about her 'new home' London.

She captioned it, "I miss india so so much , and I’ve been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately. But I realise I might by dissing my new home a little bit that has given me so much including my beautiful husband, @anandahuja . “A bad day in London is still better than a good day anywhere else.”

Quoting American essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson, she also said, "'The best bribe which London offers to-day to the imagination, is, that, in such a vast variety of people and conditions, one can believe there is room for persons of romantic character to exist, and that the poet, the mystic, and the hero may hope to confront their counterparts.– Ralph Waldo Emerson, 19th-century American essayist, lecturer, philosopher, and poet #everydayphenomenal #london #mumbai #delhi."

Taking to the comments section, her mother Sunita Kapoor wrote, "miss you so much" to which she replied, "miss you so much mama". Her father Anil Kapoor also dropped, "Miss you so much" and she replied, "miss you daddy". Replying to Maheep Kapoor's heart emojis, Sonam wrote, "maheep love you".

Sonam has been spending time in London since July 2020 with Anand. She has also shot for a film in Glasgow. The couple shares a home in Notting Hill. They got married in 2018 in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Samir Soni on taking social media break: It doesn’t seem real anymore

Sonam was last seen in 2019 release The Zoya Factor. She was also seen in Netflix film AK Vs AK, starring Anil and Anurag Kashyap. Towards the end of December 2020, she began shooting for her film Blind, a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller.

