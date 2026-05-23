Aishwarya Rai makes sure to pose with fans after red carpet appearance at Cannes, wins the internet: ‘No one like her’

Aishwarya Rai finally made her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on the second-last day of this year's edition, walking the red carpet in a sculptural blue gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. Aishwarya, who has represented L'Oreal Paris at Cannes since 2003 as a global brand ambassador, on Friday greeted waiting photographers with a namaste and posed alongside fellow ambassador and actor Eva Longoria on the red carpet.

Aishwarya clicks pictures with fans at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai was seen clicking pictures with a number of fans even as there was strict security around her.

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Now a new video has emerged on social media, where Aishwarya was seen taking out some time to interact and click pictures with ardent fans. The actor was seen making her way inside the hotel premises, surrounded by security and photographers. However, several fans had lined up to click pictures with their favourite actor. One young fan came up to her and Aishwarya stood beside to pose for a picture. As she was leaving, the actor told, “God bless! Take care!”

Another elderly fan came next and Aishwarya promptly responded, “I promised her!” She held the actor's hand and told her that she is the best in the world. Aishwarya reacted with gratitude and then walked away. Take a look:

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{{^usCountry}} How fans reacted {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How fans reacted {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans loved Aishwarya's gesture towards the fans and commented on the post. One said, “When Aishwarya said.... “I'm promised her... let her take a picture with me… she is the sweetest!” A second fan commented, ”Years will pass, Cannes will see countless stars, but some queens aren't remembered for a look; they become part of the legacy itself. And Aishwarya Rai remains that legacy." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans loved Aishwarya's gesture towards the fans and commented on the post. One said, “When Aishwarya said.... “I'm promised her... let her take a picture with me… she is the sweetest!” A second fan commented, ”Years will pass, Cannes will see countless stars, but some queens aren't remembered for a look; they become part of the legacy itself. And Aishwarya Rai remains that legacy." {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, another fan recalled the precious memory of meeting her in-person, and wrote: “The way she handles her fans has always been on point. I will remember the day I met her in NZ she came down from her hotel, causal but all class knowing we were waiting, hugged us all and spent time speaking to us in Tamil, signed our DVDs, took photos and even as her security team tried to rush her along she stopped them and said she wasn’t going to leave till we were happy. There will never be another global icon like her. She is Aishwarya Rai for a reason.”

For her second look, Aishwarya wore a blush-pink gown with a cape and bejewelled flowers from the Azerbaijan-based luxury fashion house, Sophie Couture. She stepped out in the French Riviera late at night to attend an event hosted by L'Oréal with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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