Aishwarya Rai on playing Nandini again after 23 years: ‘Its amazing na ki aisa hua bhi hai’

Aishwarya Rai has opened up about playing a character named Nandini in her 1999 blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and then playing queen Nandini in the 2022 Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan I. She said it was a blessing to play such strong women on screen, which touch the hearts of the audience. She will once again be seen as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan II releasing in theatres on April 28. Also read: Aishwarya Rai looks effortlessly gorgeous in ivory anarkali, gives warm hug to Mani Ratnam at Ponniyin Selvan 2 event

Aishwarya Rai in stills from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Ponniyin Selvan II.

At a promotional press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, Aishwarya was asked about playing Nandini again on screen. She said, "Beautiful coincidence na. It's amazing na ki aisa hua bhi hai (it's amazing to know that such a thing actually happened). In fact, yes even Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was very, very memorable. She has lived on people's hearts and I am so, so thankful that I got to play Nandini then too and she has remained special for the audience and of course to me. And that was with Sanjay Bhansali ji and today of course with my Mani garu I got to play Nandini in Ponniyan Selvan. I mean that's just tremendously a blessing that I got to play such strong women, such layered women and women with character that touches the lives of so many women out there. There is a relatability, so I'm very very very grateful."

Aishwarya had first played Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film showed Aishwarya in traditional ensembles. Her character was in love with Salman Khan's Sameer, but was forced to marry Ajay Devgn's Vanraj, who made an effort to reunite the two lovers.

Aishwarya has a dual role in Ponniyin Selvan II. She played Queen Nandini in the first part which showed a tiny glimpse of her as the old and mute Mandakini or Oomai Rani. The second part will revolve around both her characters.

PS 2 team at press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)

On Tuesday, Aishwarya graced the Mumbai press conference in a white anarkali. She was seated next to her PS2 co-star Vikram. Her other co-stars including Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and music director A R Rahman and director Mani Ratnam were also present.

