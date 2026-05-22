Aishwarya Rai puts Cannes Film Festival absence rumours to rest, flies to the French Riviera with Aaradhya

After days of intense speculation over whether Aishwarya Rai would make an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year, the actor has finally set the buzz to rest. Aishwarya was spotted jetting off to the French Riviera with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, instantly sending fans into a frenzy.

Aishwarya leaves for Cannes

It is believed that Aishwarya Rai will make her red carpet appearance on the closing day of the Cannes Film Festival.

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Early on Friday morning, Aishwarya was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her daughter as the two headed to Cannes to attend the film festival. Aishwarya and her daughter kept it coordinated for the airport outing, twinning in black ensembles as they headed to Cannes.

For the outing, Aishwarya opted for a structured black blazer featuring sharp lapels and intricate floral sequin embroidery. The embellished patches scattered across the outfit shimmered under the paparazzi flashes, adding a starry sparkle to her all-black look. She completed the look with a pair of straight-fit black office pants and carried another black cover-up with her black heeled boots and a black bag with brown handles.

Walking hand-in-hand with her mother, Aaradhya was also spotted at the airport, complementing Aishwarya’s look in a coordinated all-black ensemble. She was seen wearing a pair of black flared jeans with a white and black top featuring small buttons at the centre with simple V-neckline detailing. She wore a black leather jacket over it.

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{{^usCountry}} Aishwarya greeted the paparazzi with warm smiles and even paused to pose for a picture with a young fan before heading inside the airport. In a candid moment, the actor was also seen alerting the photographers about one of them losing their footwear, before posing and making her way into the terminal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aishwarya greeted the paparazzi with warm smiles and even paused to pose for a picture with a young fan before heading inside the airport. In a candid moment, the actor was also seen alerting the photographers about one of them losing their footwear, before posing and making her way into the terminal. {{/usCountry}}

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She would be attending the film festival as an ambassador of L’Oreal. This comes after speculation around Aishwarya skipping the Cannes Film Festival gained momentum, especially after fans noticed her absence from this year’s L'Oréal promotional campaigns at the festival.

“Finally! The QUEEN of Cannes.. sorry.. the MOTHER of Cannes is here,” one social media user wrote, with another mentioning, “Finally ! The OG Queen of Cannes.”

“The only Cannes look we have been waiting for,” one mentioned. Another commented, “The Queen is on her way.”

“Queeeeeeen of cannessss,” one wrote. One social media user shared, “Can't wait to see her on the red carpet”. Another wrote, “Mother of cannes is coming”.

“Cannes, Our Queen is coming,” one comment read.

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It is believed that Aishwarya will make her red carpet appearance on the closing day of the Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya first appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, when she walked the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of their film, Devdas. The following year, she appeared on the red carpet as a L’Oreal ambassador for the first time. Since 2003, she has been a regular at the festival

Aishwarya's last film

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. For the film, she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai. The epic historical action drama, directed by Mani Ratnam, was released in 2023.

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The film also starred Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. It follows Prince Arulmozhi Varman (who would become the emperor Rajaraja I) and his family as they tackle threats to the Chola Empire. The actor is yet to announce her next project.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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