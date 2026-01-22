French multinational cosmetics company L’Oréal, has announced the launch of its first global technology hub in Hyderabad, an official statement said on Wednesday. L’Oreal Paris set to launch beauty tech hub in Hyderabad

The announcement followed a meeting between Telangana state industries and information technology minister D Sridhar Babu with Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L’Oréal, at the World Economic Forum summit being held at Davos in Switzerland.

The official statement said the beauty tech hub will serve as a flagship to craft the next generation of AI-powered beauty innovation and services.

“With an initial investment of over ₹3,500 crore through 2030, the hub is set to become a global powerhouse, unleashing the potential of Data, AI, Generative AI, and Agentic AI, alongside emerging technologies,” the statement said.

The hub will create 2,000 highly skilled advanced tech jobs including AI specialists, tech engineers, and data scientists, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Hieronimus said that for over 31 years, L’Oréal has been deeply committed to India. “Building on this legacy, we are harnessing India’s world-class tech and AI engineering expertise to power our new global tech hub,” he said.

At another meeting, NUkler Products, a joint venture promoted by Slovakia-based IQ Capital and India-based Green House Enviro, submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) to explore the development of a small modular reactor (SMR) based clean energy project in Telangana with an installed capacity of up to 300 megawatts.

The project is proposed with an investment value of around ₹6,000 crore, the official statement said.

The Telangana Rising delegation also cracked another deal with Sargad, a US-based operator-led industrial and investment platform, in establishment of an aviation MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility in Telangana, at an investment of ₹1,000 crore over the next five years. Company’s founder and CEO Srinivas Thota met the ‘Telangana Rising’ delegation at Davos.

The delegation also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rashmi Group, a large Indian industrial conglomerate, for setting up a steel production unit in Telangana with an investment of ₹12,500 crore, with a potential to create 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Rashmi Group promoter Sajjan Kumar Patwari and director Sanjib Kumar Patwari met the ‘Telangana Rising’ delegation at Davos and expressed readiness to setup steel plant in the state. Established in 1966, the company exports products to over 40 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America.

Similarly, AB InBev, known to be the world’s largest brewer, said it will invest a significant amount for expanding its existing facility in Telangana. The announcement came during chief minister A Revanth Reddy-led ‘Telangana Rising’ delegation’s meeting with John Blood, Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer, AB InBev, during the World Economic Forum summit.