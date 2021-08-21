Aishwarya Rai returns to Instagram with glam selfies and Raksha Bandhan greetings

Actor Aishwarya Rai is back on Instagram with fresh new pictures. On Saturday, she shared two pictures on her page and greeted her fans ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

In the photos, Aishwarya is wearing a black blazer, flaunting her gold watch and ring. She has her hair tied in a ponytail. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Here’s wishing ALL a very Happy Raksha Bandhan. Treasure TIME with your siblings, seize the moment and create Special memories," she wrote.

The last time she shared new pictures of herself was in May when she posted family photos from the 70th birthday celebrations of her mother Vrinda Rai. After that, she shared a throwback post on 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and later the poster for her upcoming movie, Ponniyin Selvan.

In her post about Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, she wrote, "22 years of "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam I am reminded, by such an outpouring of love... but my dearest Sanjay... this one is evergreen... Forever... thank you and to and to all our audience world over... and my ever loving family of well-wishers. Thank you for all your love." Sanjay Leela Bhansali also recently completed 25 years in Bollywood.

Aishwarya was spotted by the paparazzi at Kalina airport in Mumbai on Friday. She caught a flight to Madhya Pradesh with her daughter Aaradhya. She will shoot for Ponniyin Selvan in Orchha. Her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped them off at the airport and was seen with his arm in a sling.

Ponniyin Selvan is directed by Mani Ratnam and based on Kalki Krishnamurty's 1955 novel by the same name. It also starts Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

Aishwarya's last release was 2018's Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.