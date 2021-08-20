Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya head to MP for Ponniyin Selvan, injured Abhishek Bachchan drops them at airport. See pics

Actor Aishwarya Rai was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Friday. She and her daughter Aaradhya are headed to Orchha where Aishwarya will work on her upcoming movie, Ponniyin Selvan.

Dropping then at the airport, was Aishwarya's husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. As he bid goodbye to Aaradhya with a hug, Abhishek was seen with his arm in a sling. He also appeared to have injured his fingers.

Aishwarya wore an all-black outfit for the flight. She wore a black sweatshirt with leggings, a black mask and carried a matching bag. Aaradhya was the exact opposite in her grey and pink outfit with a large butterfly at the front. She also wore a face shield as the mother-daughter posed for pictures with the flight crew on the tarmac.

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya had recently paid a visit to Sarath Kumar and his family in Puducherry, in Tamil Nadu. Aishwarya and Sarath are co-stars of Ponniyin Selvan.

Sharing pictures from the get-together, Sarath's daughter Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote in her post, "Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may god shower all his blessings on your family.!!! Thank you daddy for making this happen @r_sarath_kumar I think @poojasarathkumar is still recovering from the shock.!!! Hahah #fangirl."

Ponniyin Selvan is directed by Mani Ratnam and is based on a novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Aishwarya's last release was 2018's Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Abhishek's last release was The Big Bull. He will be seen in Bob Biswas and Dasvi next.