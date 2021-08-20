Gauahar Khan reacts after Nishant Bhat dismisses her Bigg Boss 7 win, calls it 'loser attitude'

A clip from Bigg Boss OTT has surfaced online and it shows a few contestants discussing some of the previous seasons' winners. Divya Aggarwal asks Nishant Bhat why he thought actor Gauahar Khan won the seventh season of the show. He dismissed it, saying, "Bahut zaada 'aaen aaen' karti thi (She used to whine a lot)." Zeeshan Khan said that Gauahar got a lot of votes in the finale.

The clip was shared on social media by Gauahar's irate fans. When Gauahar landed on it, she called it a case of sour grapes. "Shaaaanti … bol ne do , angoor khatte hain (Be calm, let him say it. It's a case of sour grapes). Hahaha spread love," she wrote in a tweet.

In another tweet, she wrote, "Agar sirf chillane se log bb jeet jaate toh nishant ke haath mein pehle hafte mein trophy hoti (If only screaming could make you win Bigg Boss, Nishant would have the trophy in his hands the first week)! Hahahahahahah . Guys take light, forgive him! A loser attitude won’t know what it takes to be a winner. First as a human being and then of the biggest show of the country," she wrote.

Gauahar won the seventh season of the show and appeared as a 'senior' on the show last year as well. The group also talked about Rubina Dilaik, who won Bigg Boss season 14. They said Rubina would fight with people if needed.

Nishant Bhat is a choreographer and has previously participated in shows such as Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. Before entering Bigg Boss, he spoke to Hindustan Times about his strategy on the show. "I do not think too much. I have done a few reality shows. I jump into them, without much of a thought and then give it my best, my hundred percent," he had said.