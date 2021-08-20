Alia Bhatt calls Anushka Sharma gorgeous as Virat Kohli captures her in new hairdo. See pic

Actor Alia Bhatt has responded to a photo shared by actor Anushka Sharma on Friday. The picture is from her recent lunch date with her husband cricketer Virat Kohli in London.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a post as she posed for the camera with her eyes closed. In the picture, Anushka Sharma wore an off white cardigan and earrings.

Anushka appeared to have got her hair cropped even shorter than before. She opted for no makeup or filter and showed off a bare face. Anushka sat at a table with her face resting on her hand as she smiled. She didn't caption the post but added a flower emoji to it.

Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt commented, "Gorgeeeeeee" followed by a red heart emoji. Shershah actor Shiv Panditt dropped fire, raised hand and heart emojis, while Mouni Roy shared a bunch of heart-eye emojis.

Recently, pictures of the couple on their vegan lunch date at London's Tendril Restaurant appeared online. The restaurant's page had shared a picture on Instagram of Anushka and Virat posing with chef Rishim Sachdeva. The couple stood next to each other with Virat's hand over Anushka's shoulder.

Anushka paired her cardigan with light blue jeans and white sneakers. Virat wore a pink T-shirt with grey pants and white sneakers. The picture was captioned, "When @virat.kohli & @anushkasharma visit for lunch So glad you enjoyed!" Another picture showed Anushka and Virat posing with the staff of the restaurant. "Unusual diner!! Indian Captain!!" read the caption.

Earlier, Anushka, too, had shared a photo of her meal. Their lunch date followed India's win against England in the second test match of the ongoing series.

Anushka, along with her daughter Vamika, has been in the UK for several weeks with Virat. She has been treating fans to glimpses of her trip.

Anushka upcoming production is Qala. It marks the debut of Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan. She has already produced two acclaimed projects--Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul. Anushka was last seen in Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, in 2018.