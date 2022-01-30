Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya dances to patriotic songs, fans call her ‘carbon copy’ of Lisa from BLACKPINK. Watch

The internet seems to have discovered the celebrity doppelganger of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. As an unseen video of the 10-year-old dancing to Saare Jahaan Se Achcha and Maa Tujhe Salaam was shared online, many flocked to the comments section to point out the resemblance between her and K-pop star Lisa, who is a member of the band BLACKPINK.

In the clip, Aaradhya stood in front of the tricolour and animatedly performed to a medley of patriotic songs. “I mean the way she resembles Lisa from BLACKPINK is terrifying!!! So pretty!” one fan commented, while another called her a ‘carbon copy of Lisa’. One Instagram user wrote, “She should meet Lisa once in her life... People say there are 7 faces in the world who look alike.”

Lisa is a member of the all-girl K-pop group BLACKPINK but also has a flourishing solo career. She made her debut as a solo artist with the album Lalisa in September last year.

However, many were also reminded of Aishwarya. “Very talented, exactly like her mother,” one wrote. “Omg little Aishwarya Rai, so cuteee,” another said. A third observed, “She got her mum’s eyes! Pretty girl.”

This is the second video of Aaradhya to surface online in recent weeks. Recently, a clip of her singing Christmas carols, dancing, playing a small drum and urging everyone to do their bit for others and ‘be a secret Santa even when it isn’t Christmas’ made its way to the internet.

In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek said that Aaradhya has learnt to take the paparazzi attention ‘in her stride’ and that Aishwarya has ‘trained her nicely’. “She made Aaradhya very aware of the family that she came from, from when she was a newborn baby. She knows that her dada and dadi (Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan), and her mom and dad are both actors, and that we’re very privileged and that we enjoy the love and respect of so many millions, and that you have to learn to respect that and appreciate that, and thank God for it. She’s fine, she’s very normal about these things. She sees our films, and enjoys them,” he said.

