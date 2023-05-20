Aishwarya Rai says daughter Aaradhya Bachchan loves Cannes vibe, is a people person like her

Aishwarya Rai has been attending the Cannes Film Festival since 2002. She has been a regular on its red carpet in her role as a brand ambassador for L'Oréal. Earlier, she used to attend the festival with her mother Vrinda Rai. In recent years, she has brought along her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Recently, the actor spoke about how the film festival is a familiar place for the 11-year-old. The actor added that Aaradhya is also a people person like her mother and enjoys the vibe at Cannes. (Also read: Fans are enchanted by Aishwarya Rai's eyes in this video of her signing autographs at Cannes: 'When she looks up...')

Aaradhya Bachchan has attended the Cannes Film Festival many times with her mother Aishwarya Rai over the years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, the actor got the internet talking as she walked the red carpet in an unusual silver and black hooded gown by Sophie Couture. Some lauded Aishwarya for her fashion sense, while others reduced the outfit to memes. Back in 2016, she had told the press, "You guys can troll me as much as you want but the fact is I have just been too busy." The actor was attending Cannes after the success of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. She spoke about coming to Cannes with Aaradhya and getting to enjoy the film festival with her.

Speaking to Film Companion at the festival, Aishwarya shared what her daughter thought of Cannes. She said, "It's really about being together. It's familiar to her. She knows everybody here. It's really about reuniting with friends coming back to Cannes. She's a lot like me in that sense that we're people's people so it begins with that. She loves the Palais, she loves the vibe. I'm sure she gets the fact that this is really a film festival, about the world of cinema. It's wonderful to see in our kids that there is this respect and recognition of this amazing world of cinema. I'm sure it's all getting soaked in."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya first arrived at Cannes for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas with the director and co-star Shah Rukh Khan in 2002. She was a jury member in 2003 and later became one of the global ambassadors for L'Oréal. The actor also attended the festival with husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan after their marriage in 2007.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON