Aishwarya Rai shares new pics with Abhishek Bachchan on 19th wedding anniversary, daughter Aaradhya also joins in

Actor Aishwarya Rai is ringing in her 19th wedding anniversary today! The actor posted a new photo with her husband Abhishek Bachchan as they celebrated their 1th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Aishwarya shared the post, which also featured their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya posts new pics with Abhishek

Aishwarya Rai with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

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In the new pictures, Aishwarya was seen holding a bouquet of flowers as she took a selfie with Abhishek and Aaradhya. The three of them smiled and looked beautiful in the frame. Sharing the pictures, Aishwarya posted a red heart emoticon in the caption.

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{{^usCountry}} Abhishek and Aishwarya first met in the early 2000s and went on to collaborate on films such as Dhoom 2 and Guru. They got married in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. Over the years, the couple has largely maintained privacy around their personal lives, choosing to address rumours only occasionally. About their relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhishek and Aishwarya first met in the early 2000s and went on to collaborate on films such as Dhoom 2 and Guru. They got married in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. Over the years, the couple has largely maintained privacy around their personal lives, choosing to address rumours only occasionally. About their relationship {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a podcast with Lily Singh a few weeks ago, Abhishek opened up about the equation he shares with Aishwarya Rai, talking of the time they worked in a film for the first time. He shared, “When my parents got married, my mother was the much bigger star than my father was. So it was not an unnatural thing. I wasn’t brought up to think that you have to be the dominant one; it was always about partnership. I have known Aishwarya from the start of my career. The second film I did was with her, and she is the one actress that I have worked with the most. We weren’t in a relationship then, we were buddies, we were always friends.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a podcast with Lily Singh a few weeks ago, Abhishek opened up about the equation he shares with Aishwarya Rai, talking of the time they worked in a film for the first time. He shared, “When my parents got married, my mother was the much bigger star than my father was. So it was not an unnatural thing. I wasn’t brought up to think that you have to be the dominant one; it was always about partnership. I have known Aishwarya from the start of my career. The second film I did was with her, and she is the one actress that I have worked with the most. We weren’t in a relationship then, we were buddies, we were always friends.” {{/usCountry}}

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He continued, “When we did finally come together through our courtship, engagement and then our marriage, it was always about a partnership. There has never been a discussion like, ‘I am going to bring the food and you take care of the house.’ It’s not even discussed; it flows very naturally. But that comes from severe ego, for me. I am not somebody who wants to win because someone else laid down and so you walk over. I was raised to believe that you earn your wins. My father did not launch me and has not made a film for me to date. In fact, I produced a film for him. I am glad. Whatever I am today, I can say I have achieved it on my own merit. The reason I say ego is I have never been the kind of person that somebody else has to give up or stop running for me to win that race.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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