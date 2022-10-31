Aishwarya Rai sports fresh airport look as she holds Aaradhya's hand with pride. Watch

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport upon their return before dawn on Sunday. Aishwarya ditched her usual all black airport look for a lighter outfit as she walked hand in hand with Aaradhya. The family had left for an unknown location after ringing in Diwali and Bhai Dooj with the Bachchan family. Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan welcome guests at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash

Aishwarya, who is currently riding high on the success of her period drama Ponniyin Selvan I, was seen at the airport in a striped blue and white long shirt paired with black leggings and shoes. She held a big beige handbag as she walked holding hands with Aaradhya, who was in a lavender sweatshirt and black track pants. Abhishek followed them in a grey sweatshirt and black track pants.

Aishwarya seems to have given trolls a complete neglect who criticise her for always holding Aaradhya's hand at airports. She held Aaradhya's hand with both her hands as they walked out of the Arrivals gate at the airport on Sunday.

Before leaving post Diwali, they had hosted a grand bash at Amitabh Bachchan's residence with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Karan Johar in attendance. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya were spotted welcoming guests at the gate.

Abhishek recently unveiled the trailer of his web series, Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2. Helmed by Mayank Sharma, the web show also stars Nithya Menon, Amit Sadh, Siyami Kher and Naveen Kasturia. It will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 9. He was last seen in Dasvi and now has a film titled SSS 7 in pipeline.

Aishwarya had a major role of Queen Nandini Devi in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I. It received positive reviews and is the third highest grossing Indian film this year.

