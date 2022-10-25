Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan welcome guests at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash; Karan Johar, Gauri Khan attend

Amitabh Bachchan hosted a star-studded bash at his residence on Diwali after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. All from filmmaker Karan Johar to Gauri Khan attended the party on Monday. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted receiving the guests at the gate. In a video from outside their home, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan was seen chasing away paparazzi, who had gathered to click pictures of guests arriving for the Diwali bash. Also read: Jaya Bachchan gets angry at paparazzi, calls them 'intruders' as they try to take pics outside Bachchan home on Diwali

Abhishek Bachchan was spotted in a blue kurta and white pyjama at the party as he was clicked receiving guests at the gate. Aishwarya was also spotted in a maroon suit with a bindi on her forehead.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai at Amitabh Bachchan's residence. (Varinder Chawla)

Gauri Khan and Karan Johar at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Sikandar Kher, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Rima Jain and Kunal Kapoor at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party. (Varinder Chawla)

Among the guests, Karan Johar was seen arriving for the party in a white kurta pyjama. Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at the venue in a black outfit. Anupam Kher with wife Kirron Kher and son Sikandar Kher were also spotted. Rima Jain and Kunal Kapoor were also in attendance.

Post the party, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of the Diwali décor at his house and talked about the celebrations in his late night blog. Opening up about the bash, he wrote, “A gathering of old souls and those that have had occasion to work... with without us... intimate, long lasted, and meets after almost years and years. The progeny of theirs an indication of how time has flown by .. they have grown, we have shrunk... God bless!!”

Decor at Amitabh Bachchan's house on Diwali.

He also shared his disappointment over those who still burnt firecrackers despite the rules and restrictions in place in the state. He wrote, “… Glory of lights and victory... in the festivities of the achieving and more... the subdued celebrations all over to prevent the environ has been of great appeal and delivery... mostly... still some indisciplined continue to ignore formal declaration of law rules and appeals .. in time they all shall .. all we need is the strictest of formal discipline, from any quarter - appealed or forced, to inculcate within that the follow of instructions is in abiding with the state of the leaders that run the nation ..when done it needs to be obeyed, in the strictest .. and punished when ignored.”

The veteran actor also wrote about distributing money to his staff and reading Ramayan on Diwali. He wrote, “…The reading of the divine stays as before .. the Ramayan in its marked pages by Babuji (late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan)... the distribution of bonus and ‘shagun (money given on auspicious occasions)’ to them that staff with us... and the remembrance to the times of the past in the presence of the elders.”

