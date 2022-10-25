Jaya Bachchan gets angry at paparazzi, calls them 'intruders' as they try to take pics outside Bachchan home on Diwali

Amitabh Bachchan and family performed Lakshmi puja at their bungalow Pratiksha in Juhu, Mumbai on the occasion of Diwali. The veteran actor was joined by actor-wife Jaya Bachchan for the festivities on Monday. In a video shared on social media, Jaya was seen calling paparazzi stationed outside their home 'intruders' and chasing them away as they tried to capture the Bachchan family’s Diwali celebrations. Also read: Jaya Bachchan says ‘serves you well’ as paparazzo takes a tumble while clicking her photos

Jaya, who has often spoken about her discomfort with paparazzi clicking her pictures at different events, was seen stepping out of Pratiksha on Monday night and reacting angrily to photographers stationed outside their family home. In a clip shared on a paparazzo account, Jaya, who was dressed in a printed white kurta, told the photographers, who were seen near the gate of Pratiksha, “Kaise flash kar rahe hai aap (how are you using flash on your camera for taking pictures)? Intruders.” One of the people gathered outside, presumed to be a paparazzo, was heard saying in Hindi, “Switch off the cameras…” Many on social media reacted to Jaya’s latest interaction with the paparazzi. One wrote, “Guys leave her alone… You unnecessarily waste your time…”

Amitabh and Jaya along with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted arriving together at Pratiksha for the Diwali 2022 puja. While Abhishek drove the car, Amitabh sat next to him. Jaya, Aishwarya and Aaradhya sat in the backseat. They all wore ethnic outfits for the festivities.

Jaya Bachchan had recently said she is disgusted by people, who interfere in her personal life. She had added that she despises those, who ‘fill their stomachs by selling those products’. Speaking with granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on her podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya had said, "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)'." When Navya asked if Jaya knew that this would happen when she decided to become an actor, she replied that she never 'catered to it' nor 'endorsed it'. She also said that it upsets her.

"I feel very strongly and it's not that it's today, I felt it from the day one. I don't mind if you talk about my work. You say, ‘She's a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she's not looking nice', because it's a visual media, don't mind. But the rest I do mind. Because people who see they see it for a second and then move on. They're onto something else,” Jaya had added.

Earlier in October, Jaya and Navya were photographed by paparazzi as they arrived for Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. While clicking her picture, a paparazzo fell down, and Jaya said, "Serves you well." She had also added, “I hope you double and fall.” She had also asked the paparazzi, “Aap log kaun hain? Aap log media se hain? Kaunsi media se hain (Who are you? Which media house do you belong to)?” When the photographers introduced themselves as ‘paparazzi’, she had walked away.

