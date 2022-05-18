Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aishwarya Rai walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in extravagant floral gown. See pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night in a black gown. The actor has been a regular at the prestigious film festival since 2002
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 18, 2022. Aishwarya Rai poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe(REUTERS)
Published on May 18, 2022 10:23 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Wednesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her red carpet debut at this year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The actor graced the red carpet for Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick in a bold and extravagant long black gown. The actor has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival for two decades. Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya get a warm welcome in Cannes, Abhishek Bachchan hurries inside hotel. Watch

In pictures and videos shared from the red carpet by agencies and fan clubs of the actor, Aishwarya can be seen making her way across the red carpet dressed in a black gown, embellished with an elaborate flower work from top to bottom. She posed for pictures on the red carpet and waved to cheering fans as well.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 18, 2022. Aishwarya Rai and Elle Fanning pose. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw (REUTERS)
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 18, 2022. Aishwarya Rai poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe (REUTERS)
RELATED STORIES

Earlier on Wednesday, pictures showed Aishwarya's first look from the festival. Dressed in head-to-toe pink, Aishwarya wore a Valentino pink outfit with a pink jacket, pink pants and chunky pink heels too. She posed for photos with Eva Longoria. Both of them are L'Oreal brand ambassadors.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya was snapped arriving in Cannes with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Going by several pictures shared by fan clubs on social media, Aish opted for an all-black airport look while Abhishek wore denim pants with a blue hoodie. Their daughter Aaradhya looked pretty in a pink sweater as she smiled with Aish for the paparazzi. However, AB chose not to pose for pictures.

Aishwarya made her Cannes debut in 2002, when she walked the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan. The two were at the prestigious film festival for the screening of their film Devdas. Over the years, she has become the most notable Indian celeb at Cannes. The actor will be next starring in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan. Touted to be a historical drama, it will also star Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Keerthy Suresh. It will release on September 30.

Apart from Aishwarya, there are a number of other Indian celebs at Cannes this year. Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah, Urvashi Rautela, and composer AR Rahman all walked the red carpet on Tuesday and Wednesday. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is a member of the Cannes jury this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
aishwarya rai
