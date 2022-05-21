Aishwarya Rai waves at fans, poses with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan on their day out in Cannes. See pics

Actor Aishwarya Rai, who is currently in Cannes, stepped out of her hotel to enjoy a day in the city with her family. In photos and videos shared on Instagram, Aishwarya was seen accompanied by her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Also Read | Helly Shah shares pictures from 'fangirl moment' with Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival, chats with Aaradhya)

For their day out at Cannes, Aishwarya opted for a pink blazer, denim, heels and accessorised with dark sunglasses. She also carried a bag. Abhishek wore a striped T-shirt under a black jacket and matching pants. He opted for white sneakers and yellow glasses. Aaradhya Bachchan wore a printed white dress and added a denim jacket.

In the pictures, the trio was seen smiling for the paparazzi. Aishwarya also waved at her fans, who stood near the building, where they were posing for pictures. Reacting to the pictures, a fan commented, "Aaradhya is getting to be as beautiful as her mother. God bless." Another person said, "Aaradhya very sweet." "The beautiful family in Cannes! OMG what a style!" wrote a person.

Aishwarya Rai posed with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.

The family is currently in Cannes.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan posed for fans.

At the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya showed up on day three of the event dressed in a pastel pink gown by Gaurav Gupta. On Wednesday, she had donned a black Valentino gown that had a dreamy floral touch to it. Her first look at Cannes 2022 had been head-to-toe pink attire.

At the event, Aishwarya met actor Eva Longoria, they have been friends for years now. In one of the posts shared online, Eva introduced her three-year-old son Santiago to Aishwarya and Aaradhya via video call. Aaradhya told him her name and Aishwarya asked him for his. Abhishek also smiled at the interaction. In another video, Eva hugged Aishwarya and complained about waiting for something for an hour.

Aishwarya has also shared several posts on Instagram giving her fans glimpses into her Cannes diary. The actor has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years now. Earlier this week, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya flew out to the French Riviera from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, fans will see Aishwarya next in director Mani Ratnam's Tamil historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. It also features Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Keerthy Suresh. PS-1, the first part of a two-part multilingual series, is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30 this year.

Abhishek was recently seen in Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films. The film, which had a direct-to-digital release, is streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

