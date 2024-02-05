Aishwarya Rai wishes 'love, calm, peace' for Abhishek Bachchan in birthday post, shares his childhood pic

Aishwarya wishes Abhishek

In the first photo, Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan posed for a selfie as they twinned in red outfits. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya sat on a couch, Abhishek stood behind him. All of them smiled for the camera. The second picture featured a close-up image of a young Abhishek smiling as he looked away from the camera. The black and white photo was a candid one.

Aishwarya pens a note for Abhishek

Sharing the pictures, Aishwarya wrote, "(Musical notes and sparkles emojis) Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday (confetti ball and rainbow emojis) with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless (nazar amulet, rainbow and heart with ribbon emojis). Shine on! (glowing star emoji)."

Navya, Shweta wish Abhishek

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Abhishek's niece Navya Nanda shared an old picture. It featured her, Abhishek and her brother, Agastya Nanda. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to everyone's favourite, but especially mine (red heart emoji)." She also tagged Abhishek.

Navya's mother and Abhishek's sister, Shweta Bachchan, shared their childhood picture on Instagram. She wrote, “It’s not - if you know you know; it’s only you know and I know, it’s your Big Day Little brother - hope you enjoy the song. Love you.”

Abhishek and Shweta are the children of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. While Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda, Abhishek tied the knot with Aishwarya. Shweta and Nikhil are parents to Navya and Agastya; Abhishek and Aishwarya have a daughter--Aaradhya.

About Abhishek, Aishwarya's films

Abhishek was last seen in Ghoomer along with Saiyami Kher. Helmed by R Balki, the film also starred Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on August 18 last year.

Aishwarya was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan - 2, which gathered massive responses from the audience.

