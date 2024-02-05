When Abhishek Bachchan said he hated all his performances: 'Hope I don't start liking them'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been working for more than 24 years now and featured in over 50 films. In an interview with news agency PTI in 2013, he had spoken critically about his work. As he clocks his 48th birthday, we take you back to the interview when he said that hates all his performances. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan says daughter Shweta Bachchan is her strength: ‘More than my son Abhishek Bachchan’) Abhishek Bachchan in a scene from Bol Bachchan.

Abhishek had talked about his performances

Speaking with PTI, Abhishek Bachchan had said, "I hate all my performances and hope I don't start liking them. I believe that the day you start liking your work is the day you become complacent. I review my work, I always find something I can improve on. I think it's the same with all actors. We are always trying to better ourselves from our last outing. So I am not a big fan of my own work."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Abhishek had spoken about Aamir Khan

The interview, which took place ahead of the release of Dhoom 3, also saw Abhishek praising Aamir Khan. He had said, "...what an honour for any actor to get the opportunity to work with him. You get to learn so much by just observing him. He is so helpful, caring and giving as an actor and it's been a great experience working with him."

Abhishek's over two-decade-long career

Abhishek began his career with the drama film Refugee (2000) opposite Kareena Kapoor. It was followed by many unsuccessful films. His career witnessed a change in 2004 with the action film Dhoom. He received critical acclaim for his performances in the dramas Yuva (2004), Sarkar (2005), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006). His biggest successes as a sole male lead came with the comedy Bunty Aur Babli (2005) and the drama Guru (2007).

Abhishek's other commercially successful films include Dus (2005), Dhoom 2 (2006), Dhoom 3 (2013), Dostana (2008), Bol Bachchan (2012), and Housefull 3 (2016). He has also starred in streaming ventures such as Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020), Ludo (2020) and Dasvi (2022).

Abhishek's last film

Abhishek was last seen in Ghoomer, a sports drama film written and directed by R Balki. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi. The film released theatrically in India in August 2023.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place