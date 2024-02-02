Jaya Bachchan says daughter Shweta Bachchan is her strength: ‘More than my son Abhishek Bachchan’

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan has called her daughter Shweta Bachchan her strength, ‘more than’ her son-actor Abhishek Bachchan. The duo appeared on the first episode of What The Hell Navya season two, hosted by Navya Nanda. Taking to her YouTube channel on Thursday, Navya shared the video titled Who Makes The World Go Round. The vodcast featured Navya, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan tells Navya Nanda she doesn't mind people making fun of her: 'But those doing the memes are so bad') Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan pose in an old picture.

Navya talks to Shweta about her opinion

Towards the end of the show, Navya asked Shweta Bachchan, "Why didn't you give so many opinions today?" She replied, "Because a lot of the topics you were talking about, I was uneducated on. I didn't want to open my mouth and sound like an idiot." Navya said, "You are not sounding like one. You're very smart. And your opinion is very valued."

Jaya calls Shweta her strength

Jaya, who was listening to Navya and Shweta's conversation and smiling, extended her hand towards her daughter. She then said, "She is my strength," to which Shweta said, "Thanks mother". Jaya continued, "She is, more than my son, she's my strength. I don't know whether that's because she's a woman. But she's my strength." Both Shweta and Navya said it was 'sweet'.

About the Bachchan and Nanda family

Shweta is the daughter of Jaya and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973. The couple also have a son-actor, Abhishek Bachchan. Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. They have two children--Navya and Agastya Nanda. Abhishek Bachchan is married to actor Aishwarya Rai. They are parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

When Abhishek spoke about Jaya

Last year, speaking with Times Now, Abhishek spoke about Jaya. He had said, "Contrary to public opinion about my mother, she's not strict. She's the one I would go running to as a kid. She's particular. And no, I've not seen her videos with the paps. That word, 'Maa' capsulates pure love. When my father would be busy with his shooting, he would hardly get time to spend with us. The person who never allowed me and my sister to feel that void, it was my mother. And that can be only done through love. I think parents are the perfect balance of both."

About Jaya and Abhishek's films

Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, among others. The film, which released in theatres on July 28, 2023, turned out to be a hit.

Abhishek was recently seen in the sports drama film Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher. Helmed by R Balki, the film received a decent response from the audience. In the movie, Abhishek essayed the role of a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami, who loses her right arm. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie.

