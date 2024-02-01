Jaya Bachchan tells Navya Nanda she doesn't mind people making fun of her: 'But those doing the memes are so bad'

The first episode of Navya Nanda's What The Hell Navya season two released on her YouTube channel on Thursday. Titled Who Makes The World Go Round, the vodcast featured Navya Nanda, her mother Shweta Nanda and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan. (Also Read | What The Hell Navya 2 trailer: Jaya Bachchan says romance goes ‘out of the window’ after marriage) Navya Nanda and Jaya Bachchan on What The Hell Navya season two.

Navya tells Jaya what is side hustle

On the show, Jaya asked Navya Nanda, “What do you want to do actually I want to know?” Navya said, “That's a deep question. What do you mean? We do multiple things. No one is anymore doing one thing. Young people have something called like a side hustle. It's like a job, a 9-5 job. It could be any job."

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

She added, "But while you do that job you also have something on the side that you are doing.” Jaya said, “I do (side hustle)…I provide meals for some of the people who do my memes.”

Navya talks about 'Jaya-ing'

During the show, Navya talked about the term 'Jaya-ing' and what it means. Talking to Jaya and Shweta, she said, "There is a term which has been coined after your meme, which is called 'Jaya-ing'." Shweta added, "When you are extra salty it's Jaya-ing?" Jaya reacted saying, "It's not in a very complimentary way, but it's ok."

Jaya says people who make her memes aren't good

Navya continued, "It means like you can say what you feel like and not care. So you're Jaya-ing. She further asked Jaya, "How do you feel about being a pop culture phenomenon?" Jaya said, "I don't mind, people making fun of you or laughing at you I don't mind but the people doing the memes are so bad, they should do it properly." To this, Navya said, "You should teach them," and Jaya responded, “Why should I teach them?”

About Navya and her family

Navya is the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan's sister, Shweta Bachchan, and Nikhil Nanda. He is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited. Nikhil is the maternal grandson of actor-director Raj Kapoor and the paternal grandson of industrialist Har Prasad Nanda.

Nikhil and Shweta share two children--Navya and Agastya Nanda. Navya has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place