Fans can't get over this Aishwarya Rai video, compare Mani Ratnam with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Aishwarya Rai played a dual role in Ponniyin Selvan 2 after there was just a tiny glimpse of her other character, Mandakini, in the first part. The actor was seen as Nandini as well as Mandakini in the latest Mani Ratnam film. Now a video comprising of Aishwarya Rai's several clips from the two instalments has surfaced online and fans are convinced it shows the best of the former Miss World. They however, also went on to compare her films with Mani Ratnam and those with another celebrated director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reveals the compliment he gave Aishwarya Rai after watching Ponniyin Selvan II

Aishwarya Rai in a still from Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Aishwarya made her film debut with Mani Ratnam's 1997 film, Iruvar and went on to work in four more films including Guru, Raavan and two Ponniyin Selvan instalments. She has featured in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Guzaarish.

Fans are just in love with Aishwarya's Nandini

Commenting on Aishwarya's video on Reddit, a fan wrote, “Aish is truly a director’s actor and Mani knows how to tap her talent. She is exquisite in PS and one of the few times where a director has managed to depict her talent as good as her insane beauty.” Another wrote, “Wow. Saving this! Nobody other than Aish could have played Nandhini. Nandhini in the books is supposed to be so distractingly beautiful that people lose their minds when they take one look at her. And who better than the Aishwarya Rai.”

But many chose to compare Mani with Sanjay. A Reddit user wrote, “Mani is a master. I love SLB’s films, but SLB doesn’t have the depth or that level of skill. He paints with the broad strokes of a populist filmmaker. Beautiful aesthetic with a skin deep screenplay, done with such fervor, his films are a beautiful spectacle to watch, but not as complex.”

Mani Ratnam vs Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Many rated Mani over Sanjay, one of whom wrote, “I mean Mani Ratnam has been directing movies from 1983 and has made amazing films like Dil Se, Guru and even Raavan was a visual spectacle to say the least. He isn't restricted just be opulent sets and grandeur art direction. He can create beauty on screen even with mountains and waterfalls. Nanna Re in Guru is only a small example of what he can do. So honestly Mani Ratnam > SLB. And Aishwarya in a Mani Ratnam movies > Aishwarya in Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke or Guzzarish (though it's still better than Ash with any other directors who just don't know what to do with her).”

Why the two directors should not be compared

Many were of the opinion that the two filmmakers shouldn't be compared at all. Differentiating between their working styles, a Reddit user wrote, “SLB signature is using geometry and color to tell the story. Usually wide frames. Mani sir's signature is still frames with light play and perspective shift by changing the focus of camera lens. So you'll also have keyhole or staircase or parda or plants used to frame the subject. Small things but huge changes.”

“Mani Ratnam managed to make really neat, tight stories a while ago. And he was one of the first few directors who showed that aesthetics mattered. SLB’s USP is aesthetics but his storytelling has been limited. Not sure why we are comparing them,” wrote another.

