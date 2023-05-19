Aishwarya Rai's silver gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023 reminds internet of Jaadu, shawarma roll

Aishwarya Rai made sure her first red carpet appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2023 was an eye-catching one. Love it or hate it, but the look definitely became the talking point on internet. The actor arrived in a silver hooded gown from Sophie Couture paired with a huge black bow in front and her hair left untied. However, those on social media didn't look impressed with Aishwarya's look and compared her attire to an aluminium foil. Also read: Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela reminds of Aishwarya Rai as she sports blue lips in second red carpet appearance

Aishwarya Rai memes made their way to Twitter after her Cannes appearance in a silver gown.

As Aishwarya Rai arrived at the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in the hooded silver gown, memes soon made their way to the internet. Some assumed it was inspired from the alien Jaadu from the film Koi... Mil Gaya, while some said it reminded them of a shawarma roll or “Swiggy instamart ice cream delivery”.

A user shared a picture of a packed ice-cream alongside a picture of Aishwarya's silver gown. Another shared a picture of a man carrying a silver sheet to protect himself from rain alongside the actor's red carpet photo, and asked “who wore it better?” A Twitter user also shared a collage of Aishwarya and Jaadu and captioned it, “Found Aishwarya’s inspiration”. Another collage of her and a roll was shared on Twitter with the caption: “So happy to see Aishwarya Rai pay homage to shawarmas at Cannes…”

Aishwarya Rai memes on Twitter.

Aishwarya Rai was also compared to Jaadu.

Aishwarya Rai memes made their way to Twitter.

Aishwarya Rai's silver dress surely caught attention on social media.

The official Instagram handle of Sophie Couture had shared the details of Aishwarya's dress. The post said, "Unveiling a mind-blowing creation from our Maison, paired with lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection." As the actor arrived on the red carpet, the paparazzi was seen repeatedly calling her by name. She is one of the most prominent Indian faces on the international podium, especially at Cannes.

Earlier, Aishwarya's shimmery green dress with glass high heels caught attention. It was a sequined Valentino cape dress. It was her first appearance ahead of her red carpet moment. She is currently in Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya.

