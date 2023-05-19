Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela reminds of Aishwarya Rai as she sports blue lips in second red carpet appearance

After bagging attention with her lizard necklace during, Urvashi Rautela again made heads turn with her second appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. This time, she sported blue lips to match her cream and blue gown with scales. This reminded many of how Aishwarya had once made headlines at Cannes with purple lips as she had walked the carpet in a lavender gown. Also read: Urvashi Rautela gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai by French paparazzi at Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet. Watch Urvashi Rautela at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. (AFP)

Urvashi also wore a huge diamond necklace and matching earrings along with her off-shoulder cream and blue gown as she attended the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. She had her hair tied in a bun and also wore a bracelet. The screening was also attended by Aishwarya Rai, who too made heads turn in a silver gown with a massive hood around her.

Urvashi Rautela arrives for the screening of the film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.(AFP)

Aishwarya Rai during her 2016 Cannes appearance. (AFP)

For her first appearance in Cannes, Urvashi had chosen a pink ruffle gown with a eye-catching lizard necklace for the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival. The Cartier necklace evoked mixed reactions on social media. For her first red carpet appearance this year, she chose a pretty orange gown. However, when she was posing for the paparazzi and greeting fans at the event, many mistook her for Aishwarya as they were seen calling her by the actor's name in a few videos.

Till now, all from Urvashi, Aishwarya to Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur and Guneet Monga have graced the red carpet at the prestigious film festival.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.

