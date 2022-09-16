'She beat me to it': Ajay Devgn and Kajol said the same lines in different movies. Watch

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram and shared a clip from scene of his film, Runway 34 and his actor-wife Kajol film Tribhanga. In the video, the upper half shows Tribhanga's scene and the lower part showcases Runway 34.

In the first half of the video, Kajol can be seen holding a pack of cigarettes and looks tensed. A nurse tells her that smoking is not allowed. To which Kajol asked her, “Jali hai kya?” (Have I lit the cigarette?). In the second half of the video, Ajay can be seen with a cigarette in his mouth and the person washing his hands said, “No smoking here.” To which Ajay replied, “Jalaya toh nhi.” (I haven't lit the cigarette yet). Ajay wore pilot's uniform. (Also read: Runway 34 box office day 1 collection: Ajay Devgn's film manages just ₹3 crore on opening day)

He captioned the Reel, “Arey, @kajol beat me to it” (thinking emoji). Reacting to his caption, Kajol commented, “Don’t worry…still not planning to take a drag.” One of Kajol’s fans commented, “She’s always the first.” Another fan wrote, “She is perfect.” Other fan commented, “Couple goals.” Many of Kajol and Ajay’s fans posted laughter emojis on the video.

The film, Runway 34 tells the story of a botched airplane landing and the subsequent investigation against the pilots responsible for it. The film, which is directed and led by Ajay Devgn, also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. It marked Ajay's return to direction after Shivaay (2016).

The fim Tribhanga is directed by Renuka Shahane and produced by Ajay Devgn Films.The movie Anvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. A drama set in Mumbai, Tribhanga weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. The storyline looks at the importance of family in everyday lives.

Fans will see Ajay in the upcoming movie Drishyam 2, helmed by Abhishek Pathak. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. It will release in theatres on November 18. Kajol has several projects in the pipeline including her debut web series, Disney+ Hotstar's The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON