Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, other celebs react as India defeats Pak in T20 World Cup: They make winning look like cakewalk

Sharing a bunch of photos on Instagram, Arjun Rampal captioned it, "Done and dusted. What a fabulous performance to enter the Super 8s, congratulations men in blue, we love you. Special shout out to @ishankishan23 #harharmahadev happy #mahashivratri2025 #t20worldcup2026."

On X (Formerly twitter), Ajay Devgn wrote, "This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk. Kya khela hai (What a game)! (Raised hands and national flag emojis)." Mammootty tweeted, "Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team on their victory over Pakistan at the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup2026. A proud moment for the nation."

Celebrities reacted after India crushed Pakistan by 61 runs in a grudge Group A match at the Twenty20 World Cup to enter the Super Eight stage of the tournament on Sunday. Taking to their respective social media platforms, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn , Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor, and Mammootty, among others, hailed the Indian cricket team.

Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi cheer for India too Anupam Kher posted a video as the match nearly ended. As India won, Anupam was heard laughing loudly and chanting the name of the Lord. He captioned the post, “Har Har Mahadev! Hail Bholenath. #INDvsPAK.”

Anil Kapoor posted a picture of the Indian cricket team on his X account and wrote, “And that's how it's done (National Flag, punch and raised hands emojis). Super proud @indiancricketteam.” Khushbu Sundar wrote on X, "And we win !!!! #India at the top, always."

Vivek Oberoi tweeted, "Ye mauka bhi..….gaya (This chance was also lost). Absolute mammoth 77 off 40 balls by Ishan Kishan and kicka** early wickets by @Jaspritbumrah93 and @hardikpandya7. My ears are ringing from my own screaming throughout the match! More and more power to our men in Blue! #IndvsPak."