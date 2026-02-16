Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, other celebs react as India defeats Pak in T20 World Cup: They make winning look like cakewalk
Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, and Mammootty, among others have also penned notes for India after they defeated Pakistan on Sunday.
Celebrities reacted after India crushed Pakistan by 61 runs in a grudge Group A match at the Twenty20 World Cup to enter the Super Eight stage of the tournament on Sunday. Taking to their respective social media platforms, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor, and Mammootty, among others, hailed the Indian cricket team.
Ajay Devgn, Mammootty, Arjun Rampal praise India's win against Pak
On X (Formerly twitter), Ajay Devgn wrote, "This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk. Kya khela hai (What a game)! (Raised hands and national flag emojis)." Mammootty tweeted, "Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team on their victory over Pakistan at the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup2026. A proud moment for the nation."
Sharing a bunch of photos on Instagram, Arjun Rampal captioned it, "Done and dusted. What a fabulous performance to enter the Super 8s, congratulations men in blue, we love you. Special shout out to @ishankishan23 #harharmahadev happy #mahashivratri2025 #t20worldcup2026."
Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi cheer for India too
Anupam Kher posted a video as the match nearly ended. As India won, Anupam was heard laughing loudly and chanting the name of the Lord. He captioned the post, “Har Har Mahadev! Hail Bholenath. #INDvsPAK.”
Anil Kapoor posted a picture of the Indian cricket team on his X account and wrote, “And that's how it's done (National Flag, punch and raised hands emojis). Super proud @indiancricketteam.” Khushbu Sundar wrote on X, "And we win !!!! #India at the top, always."
Vivek Oberoi tweeted, "Ye mauka bhi..….gaya (This chance was also lost). Absolute mammoth 77 off 40 balls by Ishan Kishan and kicka** early wickets by @Jaspritbumrah93 and @hardikpandya7. My ears are ringing from my own screaming throughout the match! More and more power to our men in Blue! #IndvsPak."
About the India Pakistan match
India now has an 8-1 record against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup, maintaining their unbeaten run with another dominant performance. Opener Ishan Kishan's breakneck 77 powered them to a commanding 175-7 at the R Premadasa Stadium against Pakistan's six-pronged spin attack, which bowled 18 of their 20 overs. India returned to bundle out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs to register their third win in a row.
