Ajay Devgn drops glimpse of Golmaal 5 with ‘the boys’ from Ooty schedule, says ‘iss baar sawaari badi hai’

Ajay Devgn gave fans a fresh glimpse into Golmaal 5, sharing a fun behind-the-scenes video from the film’s ongoing shoot. Posted on April 27 on X (formerly Twitter), the clip features the core cast along with one of the franchise’s most iconic elements, the famous five-seater bike.

Ajay Devgn shares a clip from Golmaal 5 as filming kicks off in Ooty. (X/@ajaydevgn)

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Filmed during the Ooty schedule, the video brings back the beloved gang in a lively setting, instantly sparking nostalgia. The use of the classic Golmaal theme music adds to the charm, reminding audiences of the series’ signature humour and chaos. (Also read: Golmaal 5 announced on Rohit Shetty's birthday: This time, Akshay Kumar joins Ajay Devgn and gang for another epic ride )

Ajay Devgn shares peek from Golmaal 5 Ooty schedule

Sharing the clip, Ajay wrote, “Iss baar sawaari badi hai, aur entertainment usse bhi zyada bada hoga #Golmaal5 Ooty schedule with the boys.” His caption hints at a bigger scale for the upcoming installment while staying true to the franchise’s trademark madness. Fans were especially thrilled to see the return of the iconic bike, which has become synonymous with the series.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit Shetty also shared the same video montage, reflecting on the journey of the franchise. He noted that the team has been riding on positive energy ever since the first film was released in 2006. “Riding through positive vibes since 20 years Golmaal 5 | Ooty Schedule,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit Shetty also shared the same video montage, reflecting on the journey of the franchise. He noted that the team has been riding on positive energy ever since the first film was released in 2006. “Riding through positive vibes since 20 years Golmaal 5 | Ooty Schedule,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The update comes weeks after Rohit officially announced the fifth installment on March 14, 2026, marking his birthday with a teaser that confirmed filming had begun.

About the Golmaal franchise

The franchise went on to expand with multiple sequels, including Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017), each building on its signature comedy and ensemble cast.

Across the films, actors like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Mukesh Tiwari have been constant, while Shreyas Talpade featured in three installments, and Kunal Kemmu and Johnny Lever appeared in two.

The fifth film will also see a new addition, with Akshay Kumar joining the franchise. In the announcement video, he was seen sporting a striking new look. Adding a humorous touch, Ajay Devgn joked about his co-star, saying, “Koi franchise nahi chhodta hai ye,” (He doesn’t leave any franchise), hinting at Akshay’s knack for being part of popular film series.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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