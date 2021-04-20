Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn drops teaser of his first web series Rudra, a remake of Idris Elba's Luther. Watch
Ajay Devgn has announced the teaser of Rudra-The Edge of Darkness. This will be his first-ever crime-drama series in the digital space.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Ajay Devgn in Rudra and Idris Elba in Luther.

Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday dropped the teaser of Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, his first crime-drama series in the digital space. Fans will be able to watch the series, a remake of the British series Luther starring Idris Elba, on Disney Hotstar VIP.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Happy to announce the crime thriller of the year Hotstar Specials 'Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness'. This one’s going to be ‘killer’ @DisneyplusHSVIP #DebutDobara #Rudra @ApplauseSocial @BBCStudiosIndia @nairsameer

The series will be shot across iconic locales of Mumbai. It has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India.

“My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney Hotstar VIP. Rudra - The Edge of Darkness is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can't wait to begin this new journey! Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times," Ajay told PTI.

Disney Hotstar head Sunil Rayan had told PTI that this kind of storytelling has never before been attempted in India. He had also asserted that the narrative is bold and genre-defining, adding that it has been made not only for metro audiences but will also appeal people across the country. "We’re thrilled to have Ajay Devgn headline the series and we are certain that his fans would be happy to see him in a new avatar,” Rayan had added.

Last week, Ajay had joined hands with Siddharth Roy Kapur for the upcoming comedy-drama GOBAR!. He shared a picture featuring himself, Siddharth and filmmaker Sabal Shekhawat on Twitter as he made the announcement. The film will be directed by ad filmmaker Sabal Shekhawat.

