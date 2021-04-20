Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa on her birthday amid 'stressful times'. See pic

Actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a birthday wish for his daughter Nysa. Sharing a picture with her, Ajay talked about how 'small joys' help one get through difficult times.

The photo showed Nysa in a black and white striped shirt and Ajay in a black T-shirt. "Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these. Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing," Ajay captioned his post.

Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kO48xJG86H — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 20, 2021

Nysa is Ajay and Kajol's eldest child. They also have a son named Yug. Two years ago, Ajay had opened up about how Nysa had to face online bullying when she visited a salon after her grandfather's death.

Ajay had said that Nysa didn’t want to leave the house in the first place. “They (trolls) really don’t know what’s going on. I’ll give you an example, I never spoke about this. When I lost my father, second day, the kids were very upset. Nysa was crying all day and people were home, there were a lot of people. You know how the atmosphere is. I called her, I said stop being upset. Because you have to, they are kids. ‘Why don’t you go out, have something and come, eat something and come or things like this. She said I don’t want to go. I told her you please go, there will be a change of mood. They are here, we are handling people, we are doing it. You just go out. She didn’t know where to go, she left and she went to a parlour. I said go get a hair wash or something. They have clicked pictures of her entering a parlour and they have trolled her. ‘Grandfather just died and she’s in the parlour’. What right do they have? I am sending her so that she feels better, she’s going through a trauma. What right do they have to say that? It’s ridiculous. And then she’s come back howling. By the time she got back home, the pictures were out already," he had said in an interview to Zoom, during the release of his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Nysa is currently at school in Singapore. Recently, a video of her dance performance to her mother's songs, with her schoolmates, had gone viral. It showed Nysa dancing to hits such as Bole Chudiyan and Tere Naina

