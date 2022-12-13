Ajay Devgn feels he hasn’t failed audience completely after Runway 34’s debacle at the box office

Actor Ajay Devgn in a new interview addressed his film Runway 34 and its lukewarm response at the box office. Reflecting upon the film’s second chance at the OTT platform, the actor believes that he had not let his audience down with the film. The film is directed by Ajay under his production house, Ajay Devgn FFilms. Also read: Ajay Devgn is chased by a mob while riding a scooter on the sets of Bholaa

Runway 34 stars Ajay Devgn with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. It narrates the story of a botched flight landing and the subsequent investigation against the pilots responsible for it. The film earned just ₹3 crore on its opening day and reports claimed that it became the lowest opening day for Ajay Devgn since his 2010 film Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge. The film also received mixed reviews from critics and later found its way to the OTT.

When asked Ajay if he considers options for a re-release of a film after Runway 34, he told ETimes, “Runway 34’s stupendous run on OTT and the compliments that followed made me feel partly vindicated. I was happy that as a filmmaker I had not failed my audience completely. I wish it had got a good run at the box office. Like I said in my earlier reply, the box office does matter. However, I would not consider (at least not at this stage) trying to re-release Runway 34 in theatres. Never say never it is said. So, who knows.”

Ajay Devgn is currently basking on the success of Drishyam 2 at the box office. Talking about it, he also added during the conversation, “The box office of a film is gratifying. I am happy that Drishyam 2 continues to surpass expectations at the ticket windows in India and overseas. Frankly I am happy as much for myself as the people who made this film— (Abhishek Pathak, director) Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, Rockstar DSP (music director) and all the other co-actors and technicians; but I am also rejoicing for the film industry because we are going through a trying phase. We need films, (being altruistic), all films to collect money because we need to keep the film economy running. Post the pandemic, there have been sporadic hits. This is a worrying thing for us as an industry.”

Ajay will be next seen in Bholaa.

