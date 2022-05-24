Ajmer court says Ajay Devgn not responsible for promotional stunt scene not being part of De De Pyar De

A consumer forum in Ajmer, Rajasthan, has brought relief to Ajay Devgn in a case related to his film De De Pyar De. A case was registered against Ajay Devgn for showing a stunt on the film's poster but not showcasing it in the movie. The case was filed in the Ajmer consumer court. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar won't promote her film)

Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyar De released in theatres in May 2019 and featured Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh opposite Ajay Devgn. The film also starred Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, Jaaved Jaaferi and Kumud Mishra in important roles.

A resident of Ajmer, Tarun Aggarwal had filed a complaint with the consumer court in 2019. The complaint said that the poster of the film showed a stunt scene which was missing in the film, as per a Dainik Bhaskar report.

The complainant held Maya Mandir cinema and Ajay Devgn responsible for it and claimed a compensation of ₹451000 for financial and mental damages and also ₹11000 for the litigation charges. The complainant also demanded a clarification be issued in relation with the misleading advertising and immoral business.

Advocates Amit Gandhi and Prachul Chopra, on behalf of Ajay, told the forum that he simply acted in the film and cannot be held responsible for publicity and promotional material. The lawyer for the complainant argued that Ajay actively promoted the poster and hence must be held responsible.

The bench, comprising Dinesh Chaturvedi and Ramesh Kumar Sharma, said that an actor has nothing to do with hoardings, posters or deciding on the parts to be edited out of a film. The court accepted Ajay's request and asked his name to be removed from the complaint.

