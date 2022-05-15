Kangana Ranaut says Ajay Devgn will never promote her film, claims Akshay Kumar called her 'quietly' to praise Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut has once again claimed she receives no support from the popular celebrities in Bollywood. She said that Ajay Devgn, who believes people promote each other in the industry, will never promote her or work with her in a small role. She also said Akshay Kumar will not support her publicly despite calling her personally to praise her work. Also Read| Kangana Ranaut reacts to Amitabh Bachchan posting then deleting Dhaakad post: 'They have their personal stuff'

Kangana will be soon seen in Dhaakad, a spy action-thriller that stars her as a super-spy named Agent Agni. The actor, who has repeatedly claimed that people who work with her risk boycott in Bollywood, pointed out that Amitabh Bachchan also deleted his post promoting her.

Asked to comment on Ajay Devgn's statement about 'Bollywood Bonhomie,' Kangana told Mirror Now, "But Ajay Devgn will never promote my film. He will promote other films but will never promote my film. Akshay Kumar called me, quietly, to tell me 'hush-hush' that you know, I love your Thalaivi, but he will not tweet my trailer."

When asked what she believes to be the reason behind it, Kangana said she can't answer on those actors' behalf. She also said she can't answer why Amitabh Bachchan shared a teaser of her song but later deleted it.

She added, "Ajay Devgn goes and does a role in a female-centric film. But will he do that in my film? I will be more than obliged and I will be more than grateful if he does. If he supports my film how Arjun (Rampal) has. Of course, it is quite evident that they don't want to. I think all the actors should support me as I support them. I was the first to praise films like The Kashmir Files and Shershah. I praised Sidharth Malhotra and even Karan Johar's film. I did it openly, not making quiet calls. This bonding exists between them, but when I reach out they don't reciprocate, not yet. But I am sure that will change."

Ajay Devgn had played a small role in Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. He has previously starred opposite Kangana in Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010), Rascals (2011), and Tezz (2012). Akshay and Kangana have never worked together in a film.

Kangana's upcoming film Dhaakad is scheduled for a release in theatres on May 20. It also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Recently, Salman Khan had shared the film's trailer on his Instagram account and wished the team luck, after which Kangana said she will never say again that she is alone in the industry.

