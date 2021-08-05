Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn gives virtual rose to Kajol, promises to make her birthday 'special'
bollywood

Ajay Devgn gives virtual rose to Kajol, promises to make her birthday 'special'

Ajay Devgn wished wife Kajol a happy birthday with a sweet note on Instagram, in which he promised to make her big day special.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Ajay Devgn wishes wife Kajol on her birthday.

Actor Ajay Devgn took to social media on Thursday and wished his wife Kajol a happy birthday. Kajol, who has been married to Ajay Devgn since 1999, turned 47 on August 5.

Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Ajay wrote in his post, "You have managed to bring a smile 😃 to my face for the longest time now... Happy birthday dearest Kajol🎂; will try to make it as special as you are🌹 @kajol."

Their fans took the opportunity to extend their birthday wishes for Kajol in the comments section. "Happy birthday," wrote a bunch of people, while others left fire emojis.

Kajol and Ajay have two children -- daughter Nysa and son Yug. They even worked together recently, in the period epic Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. But interestingly, the two got off on the wrong foot on their first-ever meeting.

Speaking with Pioneer in 2013, Ajay had confessed, "I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens."

Also read: When Kajol went on cursing Ajay Devgn on Koffee With Karan, was ready to hit him with a shoe

In an appearance on It's My Life, Kajol revealed how she broke the news that she wanted to get married to Ajay, to her mother Tanuja. “She comes to me, and says ‘mom I’m in love’,” Tanuja said. “I say ‘OK who is it?’”. Kajol replied, “You should see his eyes mom.” When Tanuja prodded her daughter, Kajol said, “His name is Ajay,” and upon further prodding said, “Ajay Devgn.” Tanuja was taken aback, because she knew Ajay’s father, the action director Viru Devgan, but thought that Ajay was “as charismatic (as his father) if not more.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kajol ajay devgn

Related Stories

bollywood

Happy birthday Kajol: When Ajay Devgn's family was glad to finally find someone 'speaking' in the house

PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 07:10 AM IST
bollywood

When Shah Rukh Khan called Kajol 'gadhi, idiot', said she didn't know how to act: 'You better watch it'

PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 02:31 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Stranger jumps on subway tracks to help man in wheelchair who fell. Watch

Cat visits neighbour’s house every day for few hours. Watch what he gets up to

Beluga whales eagerly listening to man playing violin may make you say aww

89-year-old grandma dances with her grandson, video makes people super happy
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP