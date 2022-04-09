Ajay Devgn has perfect comeback as Amitabh Bachchan tries to troll him on Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan loves their banter

Amitabh Bachchan's trolling attempt against Ajay Devgn got the perfect response from latter. The actors, who will be seen locking horns in their upcoming film Runway 34, exchanged some accusations on Twitter about irresponsible driving. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan confesses to promoting Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi: ‘Kya kar loge?’)

Amitabh shared a picture of Ajay from his film Vijaypath. In the photo, Ajay performed his iconic stunt of doing a split with both his legs resting on different motorcycles. Sharing the photo, Amitabh wrote, “Sirji inka record hi hai rules todne ka! Range haathon guilty paaye gaye ho @AjayDevgn, ab kya doge iska jawaab? #Runway34 (He's known to break rules. He's caught red handed here. How will you reply to this).”

Ajay, in his reply, shared a picture of Amitabh from his film Sholay. In it, Amitabh is riding a scooter with Dharmendra sitting on his shoulders and playing a mouth organ. “Sir, you were saying,” he wrote with the picture.

Amitabh's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the post and wrote, “Hahaha. Loving this banter.” Ajay's sister-in-law Tanisha Mukerji also wrote, “Good one!”

Runway 34 is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, which is his second directorial venture since Shivaay in 2016. The film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had a narrow escape on 18 August 2015, after facing difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility at 5:45 in the morning. It also stars Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh, will hit theatres on April 29.

Recently, Amitabh shared a video on Instagram, in which he answered 'what was that one thing which made you say yes to this film?' He simply said 'Ajay Devgn'. He further spoke about their 'very long association' that began with his father Veeru Devgan. He went on to talk about Veeru Devgan's contribution to Hindi cinema, recalling the times they had worked together in the past.

Veeru Devgan was an Indian action choreographer, actor and film director who worked in more than 200 Bollywood films.

