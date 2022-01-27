Ajay Devgn: I don’t believe in cutting any slack for myself, Covid-19 compulsorily slowed us down

Covid-19 crisis may have slowed things down, but it certainly can’t stop Ajay Devgn. With as many as six projects in hand, the actor, who recently began the shoot for Bholaa (Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil thriller Kaithi), is busier than ever.

“The year 2022 looks super packed and super good because a host of things that were meant to happen in the previous year got pushed due to (Covid-19) lockdown and subsequent restrictions. I like to think I’m going to work every day. That’s all I ever want and wish for. I don’t believe in cutting any slack for myself because COVID-19 compulsorily slowed us down in the last two years. And that is precious time lost,” feels the 52-year-old.

While theatres are shut in a key market like Delhi due to a surge in cases, and the occupancy remains affected in many other cities. But, Devgn believes the focus is not even anymore on the numbers. He continues, “Going forward, all of us must wear our running shoes and take off like sprinter Usain Bolt. We don’t need to break records, we just need to keep our feet in motion.”

Variety is one word which can be safely associated with the actor’s upcoming projects — a biopic (Maidaan), a thriller (Bholaa), a comedy (Thank God) and an actioner (Singham 3). Does he feel the pressure to deliver a hit with every film he does even after reaching this position in his career?

“Honestly, I feel the pressure each time not only because my stardom is at stake. But because movies are my life. Unlike many, I eat, drink, and sleep movies. Each film is a special investment. I’m aware of the --``you win some and lose some’’-- situation that awaits you at every corner in your life and career. But movies are not about stardom for me. They are about a life moment. It’s that deep,” Devgn concludes.

