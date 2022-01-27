Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn: I don’t believe in cutting any slack for myself, Covid-19 compulsorily slowed us down
bollywood

Ajay Devgn: I don’t believe in cutting any slack for myself, Covid-19 compulsorily slowed us down

Actor Ajay Devgn talks about why working and shooting is the need of the hour to get the film industry back on it’s feet again.
Actor Ajay Devgn has a lot of releases lined up in 2022.
Published on Jan 27, 2022 10:05 AM IST
ByRishabh Suri

Covid-19 crisis may have slowed things down, but it certainly can’t stop Ajay Devgn. With as many as six projects in hand, the actor, who recently began the shoot for Bholaa (Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil thriller Kaithi), is busier than ever.

“The year 2022 looks super packed and super good because a host of things that were meant to happen in the previous year got pushed due to (Covid-19) lockdown and subsequent restrictions. I like to think I’m going to work every day. That’s all I ever want and wish for. I don’t believe in cutting any slack for myself because COVID-19 compulsorily slowed us down in the last two years. And that is precious time lost,” feels the 52-year-old.

While theatres are shut in a key market like Delhi due to a surge in cases, and the occupancy remains affected in many other cities. But, Devgn believes the focus is not even anymore on the numbers. He continues, “Going forward, all of us must wear our running shoes and take off like sprinter Usain Bolt. We don’t need to break records, we just need to keep our feet in motion.”

RELATED STORIES

Variety is one word which can be safely associated with the actor’s upcoming projects — a biopic (Maidaan), a thriller (Bholaa), a comedy (Thank God) and an actioner (Singham 3). Does he feel the pressure to deliver a hit with every film he does even after reaching this position in his career?

“Honestly, I feel the pressure each time not only because my stardom is at stake. But because movies are my life. Unlike many, I eat, drink, and sleep movies. Each film is a special investment. I’m aware of the --``you win some and lose some’’-- situation that awaits you at every corner in your life and career. But movies are not about stardom for me. They are about a life moment. It’s that deep,” Devgn concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Republic Day 2022 LIVE
Horoscope Today
Happy Republic Day 2022
Omicron
Republic Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP