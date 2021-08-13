Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn's Bhuj gets positive review from his daughter Nysa: 'She says it's very sensible'
bollywood

Ajay Devgn's Bhuj gets positive review from his daughter Nysa: 'She says it's very sensible'

Ajay Devgn has revealed his daughter Nysa has given her seal of approval to Bhuj: The Pride of India. The actor's latest movie is set against the India-Pakistan War of 1971. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Ajay Devgn reveals daughter Nysa's review of Bhuj: The Pride of India. 

Ajay Devgn has revealed that his daughter Nysa has given his latest film Bhuj: The Pride of India a positive review. The actor confessed he wasn't expecting her and the family to like the movie. However, they loved it. 

Earlier this week, Ajay Devgn along with his wife, actor Kajol and their children Nysa and Yug were spotted making their way to a special screening of the film in Mumbai. 

According to a report by Indianexpress.com, Ajay said during a media interaction that Nysa has liked the film, adding that she doesn't like all his films. “I never expected them to like the film, but they have loved it. Nysa is very critical, she doesn’t like most of my films, so when she saw this film and liked it I was very happy. She said it’s very sensible, it’s very straight, there is not even one extra scene in the film,” he said. 

"These kids watch a lot of Hollywood. So in this film, there are no songs; we haven’t diverted from those 24 hours at all,” he added. 

Also read: Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa does happy dance as she joins him, Kajol, Yug at Bhuj premiere. Watch

Ajay's wife Kajol, too, shared her thoughts after watching the film. Sharing a clip of Ajay from the film on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “My theatre experience after soooooooo long! What an awesome high.. reminds us of all the things we take for granted without ever worrying about who is giving us the safety and security of just being normal.. a hats off salute to all those real life action heroes who keep us safe everyday of their very unsafe lives.” 

 

Bhuj: The Pride of India is inspired by the journey of Indian Air Force Squadron leader Vijay Karnik and his attempt to rebuilt the IAF airbase during the India-Pakistan War of 1971 with the help of 300 women from the local villages. Besides Ajay, Bhuj also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. 

