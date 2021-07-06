Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on Aug 13

Bhuj: The Pride of India will star Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. The film is set amid the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Ajay Devgn plays Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in the film.

Bhuj: The Pride of India, one of the most anticipated movies of actor Ajay Devgn, is slated to release on August 13 this year. Also, the film is getting a digital release and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Sharing the news, Ajay took to Instagram and wrote, "'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. 1971. The greatest battle ever fought... releasing on August 13."

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India also features actors Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Ammy Virk.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP film is set amid the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Ajay Devgn will be seen essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in the film.

For the unversed, Vijay Karnik was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan.

Apart from announcing the release date of the film, the makers have also unveiled its motion poster Disney+ Hotstar VIP film.

As per the motion poster, Pakistan raided the Bhuj Airfield 35 times in 14 days. The trailer of the film will be out on July 12. Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar are also a part of the film.

Topics
bhuj: the pride of india ajay devgn sonakshi sinha sanjay dutt

