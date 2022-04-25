Ajay Devgn turns rapper, mouths Runway 34 line in new video with Yashraj Mukhate; fans love his new avatar. Watch

Yashraj Mukhate, who rose to fame after he made a song out of a scene from TV soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue from Bigg Boss 13, Saada Kutta Tommy, has now collaborated with Ajay Devgn. On Monday, Yashraj shared a video on his Instagram handle and revealed that he'll be doing a song for Runway 34, titled Jalaya Toh Nahi, which is also Ajay's dialogue from the film. Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill’s Saada Kutta Kutta line from Bigg Boss is now viral song by Rasoda hitmaker Yashraj Mukhate. Watch

Sharing the video, Yashraj wrote, “This was sooo much fun!! @ajaydevgn sir doing a rap section for the first time in a track that I made. Isn't that insane? Runway 34 releasing on 29th of April.”

In the video, Ajay and Yashraj are seen sitting in a video editing room. Ajay says, "Yashraj let's make a track for Runway 34." Yashraj replies, “Okay sir, so we will start the song and then add a dialogue from the film. I'll make a reel on the dialogue and it will be fun. People will enjoy it.” Ajay replies, "It's a thriller film. Do what I am telling you to do." Later, Yashraj starts singing the song, which had Ajay's dialogue, Jalaya Toh Nahi Na from the film. Later, Ajay is seen rapping for the song with Yashraj in a studio and after finishing the recording, Ajay says “Done, mindblowing.”

Singer Ankit Tiwari commented, “Superb.” One fan said, “Only Yashraj can break the bar which is set by Yashraj.” Another one wrote, “Putting this song on loop right away.” While one called it “Amazing,” many dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Runway 34, inspired by a true incident from 2015, revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna (Ajay), a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. Ajay has not only acted in the film but also directed and produced the project. The film will hit the theatres on April 29.

The film also features actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh. While Ajay and Amitabh have previously worked together in movies such as Major Saab, Hindustan Ki Kasam, and Satyagraha, this is the first time he has directed the 79-year-old actor.

