Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn wishes son Yug a happy birthday with unseen photo: ‘Happy times mean just being around you’
bollywood

Ajay Devgn wishes son Yug a happy birthday with unseen photo: ‘Happy times mean just being around you’

Ajay Devgn dedicated an Instagram post to his son, Yug, who turned 11 on Monday. Tanishaa Mukerji also shared a birthday wish for her nephew.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s son Yug turned 11 on Monday.

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for his son Yug. The actor shared an unseen photo of the 11-year-old lounging on a suspended net above the water, casually dressed in a T-shirt and shorts.

“Happy Birthday Boy. Happy times mean just being around you YUG. Will wait for you to wake up & blow the candles out,” the post was captioned. Wishes poured in from several fans in the comments section.

Yug’s maternal aunt Tanishaa Mukerji also wished him on Instagram. She shared pictures of them posing together. She was even seen giving him a kiss on the cheek in some photos. “Happy birthday my yugga! My scrumptious yumtious squiggly wiggly wise and loving boy! I love u with all my silly mad heart! @kajol can’t believe he is 11 @ajaydevgn,” she captioned her post.

RELATED STORIES

Ajay and Kajol welcomed Yug on September 13, 2010. They also have an 18-year-old daughter named Nysa.

During an appearance on What Women Want in 2019, Kajol said that when it came to Nysa and Yug, Ajay had ‘no chill’. “If he had his way, he would be the overwhelming presence who would kind of completely like, ‘What are you doing?’, ‘Five minutes here, five minutes there’ and all that,” she said, adding that he ‘wants to know everything about everything’.

Also read: Ajay Devgn rocks grey beard at bodyguard’s birthday celebration, fans love him for keeping it ‘natural’

Recently, Ajay was seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The war drama, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, released on Disney+ Hotstar last month to largely negative reviews.

Ajay will soon make his web series debut with Rudra, a remake of the British series Luther, which will see him paired opposite Esha Deol. He also has Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Maidaan, Thank God and the remake of the Tamil film Kaithi in the pipeline.

Other than this, Ajay will also return to direction with Mayday, in which he stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajay devgn yug
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sunita says ‘kiss me and find out’ after Govinda can’t tell her lipstick shade

Suhana Khan nails casual chic as she poses for outdoor photoshoot in New York

Priyanka reacts to reviews suggesting she 'didn't speak the truth' in Unfinished

Mira chose to celebrate her birthday in the mountains as she 'needed' a break
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP