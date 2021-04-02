Ajeeb Daastaans trailer: Karan Johar brings stories of love, identity starring Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, others

Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans. Produced by Karan Johar, it is directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani.

The trailer shows four stories about love, relationships and identity. First story stars Fatima Sana Shaikh as a bride with Jaideep Ahlawat as her husband. On their wedding night, he lets her know that he loves someone else. Desperate for love, she turns her gaze elsewhere.

The second story show Nushratt Bharuchha as a house help with a young daughter. She wishes for a good future for her child and finds employment with a man with not-so-kind intentions. Another man, a laundry boy, played by Abhishek Banerjee, has eyes for her too.

The third story stars Shefali Shah as mother to a deaf daughter. She tries to bring her partner, played by Manav Kaul, to be more empathetic and put the girl's needs before his own.

The final story is about a factory worker, played by Konkona Sen Sharma. She meets the generic good wife, played by Aditi Rao Hydari, who is still unsure how to embrace her homosexuality.

All four directors have also spoken about their films. Writer and director Shashank Khaitan said, “My film Majnu explores the dynamics of three characters, their interpersonal relationships and how they keep evolving with each scene. Jaideep, Fatima and Armaan’s characters all want love on their own terms and the space to express themselves but are trapped within the norms of society, much like a lot of people around us. Working on a predefined theme about flawed relationships was a unique experience for me as this is the first time I made something so unusual yet realistic.”

Raj Mehta said, “Khilauna was made with the intention of bringing an unexpected storytelling experience to the audience. The story and the title itself, might have different interpretations for each viewer and that is what makes it exciting. Nushrratt, Abhishek and Inayat have this multi-dimensional relationship which adds depth to the film. We have presented imperfect characters, much like real life with no clear blacks or whites. It is entirely on your perspective and hopefully the film will leave audiences feeling perplexed yet entertained!”

National Award-winning director, Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan) on writing and directing his film said, “Geeli Pucchi explores the intersectional realities of two women from disparate worlds. They are both longing for an emotional connection which they end up finding in one another. It was truly inspiring to see Konkana and Aditi bring these characters and their relationship to life. Geeli Pucchi is a complex ride of emotions and I am very excited to see the audience's reaction to it.”

Making his debut as a director, Kayoze Irani said, “Ankahi is all about emotions - those that can be expressed and those that are left unsaid. What attracted me to the film was the fact that communication doesn’t need to be verbal and a lot can be said without words. Manav and Shefali were a treat to direct and they lift the entire storyline. It’s an amazing feeling when lines written on paper transform into a beautiful vision because of fabulous acting and chemistry. The sense of fulfilment after completing a film is immense and I can't wait to share it with the audience.”

The film premieres 16 April, on Netflix.