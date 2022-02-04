Ajinkya Deo on dad Ramesh Deo: He had the vigor to live till 100

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passed away on Wednesday (February 2) night at a Mumbai suburban hospital due to a cardiac arrest. The 93-year-old actor featured in more than 250 Hindi films and nearly 200 Marathi movies in his career spanning 60 years. Born in Amravati, Maharashtra, he debuted in a cameo appearance in the 1951 Marathi film Paatlaachi Por. His first full-fledged role came in the Marathi movie Andhala Magto Ek Dola (1956), directed by Raja Paranjape.

Other than Marathi films, he featured in many Hindi films including Aap Ki Kasam, Mere Apne, Dream Girl, among others. But one of his most popular roles was in filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1971 classic Anand, where he played Dr Prakash Kulkarni, featuring alongside his actor-wife Seema Deo. The couple played on-screen pair in the film. Deo was also a TV veteran, having featured in over 30 Marathi dramas. Not just an actor, he also produced feature films, turned a director, backed TV serials and over 250 ad films.

“He lived a full life,” says son and actor Ajinkya Deo. As Ajinkya was preparing for the final rites that took place at around 2.30pm on Thursday at Parsi Wada, he spoke briefly to us on a call. “He lived a king-size life: full of energy and enthusiasm. On Wednesday, at 6pm when I was with him, he was quite in his spirits. Then in an hour everything deteriorated and he was gone,” recalls Ajinkya.

The Tanhaji (2020) actor also adds that they are celebrating the legacy Deo has left behind. “Instead of saying we are saddened by his demise, I’d like to say that we celebrate his life in full glory the way he celebrated and the way he would have wanted us to celebrate,” he shares.

The veteran actor celebrated his birthday on January 30. Although he “was not keeping well on” that day, his family met and had a “quiet” celebration for him. “He completed his 93 years, stepped into his 94 and we lost him,” Ajinkya laments and adds, “He had the vigor to live till 100. He wanted to do that and we all hoped he would.”

On a parting note, Ajinkya mentions he is “grateful to be his son and carry his name.” “He made my life and made me what I am. Even if I achieve five percent of what he has achieved, it’ll be an achievement for me,” he ends.

