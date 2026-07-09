Akanksha Choudhary threatens to ‘destroy’ Shreya Kalra’s career after forehead injury on Lock Upp 2; fans divided

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 saw a major showdown between contestants Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Choudhary. The two have been at loggerheads for the past two episodes, and during the latest episode, their fight escalated dramatically, leading to a chain of heated confrontations inside the jail.

What happened between Akanksha and Shreya?

Akanksha Choudhary and Shreya Kalra had a showdown on Lock Upp 2.

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Shreya, who currently has the power to order food for everyone in the house, asked Akanksha to apologise for her past behaviour towards her. However, Akanksha ignored it. Later, Shreya went ahead and ordered food for Akanksha as well, but the latter refused to accept it and walked up to the screen to cancel the order. This led to Shreya forcefully trying to remove Akanksha's hand from the screen. During the scuffle, Shreya accidentally nicked Akanksha on her forehead.

The incident made Akanksha furious, and she immediately confronted Shreya, with a massive argument breaking out between the two. Akanksha warned Shreya that she would "destroy her career" and even questioned her upbringing. Shreya, however, maintained that the injury was an accident. During the confrontation, Akanksha also alleged that Shreya hit her with a slipper.

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{{^usCountry}} After the argument, Akanksha went on to spill water on Shreya's bed and even poured water into her food tray. Throughout the showdown, however, Shreya remained calm and chose not to retaliate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the argument, Akanksha went on to spill water on Shreya's bed and even poured water into her food tray. Throughout the showdown, however, Shreya remained calm and chose not to retaliate. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Akanksha also targeted Madhuri Jain and warned that she would "throw her out of the show" along with Shreya. She spilled water on Madhuri's bed as well, prompting Yogesh Rawat—Akanksha's close friend in the house—to apologise to Madhuri. He even offered her his own mattress in exchange, a gesture that many viewers appreciated.

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How did fans react?

Fans have been divided over the fight between Akanksha and Shreya. A section of viewers criticised Akanksha's behaviour and the language she used during the argument. One comment read, "GROW UP Akanksha chaudhary!! 😭😭😭😭this was so vile." Another viewer wrote, "It is clearly visible that shreya didn’t hit her, it was clearly galti se. She’s just playing victim." One more comment supported Shreya, saying, "Akansha's behaviour is so evil and disgusting."

However, Akanksha's fans defended her, saying the incident may have triggered memories of her experience on Splitsvilla. A fan wrote, "Anyone who watched Splits knows how traumatic that slap incident was for Akanksha. Nobody goes on reality TV to get lifetime body marks esp when u are in this industry! And let's not forget Shreya literally built her entire podcast channel around tarnishing AK's image!" Another comment read, "One was full of anger, the other stayed calm. Shreya is playing smart and has become proper ragebait for some contestants."