Shivangi Joshi labels Shilpa Shinde a 'difficult person'; Akanksha Chamola says ‘jhagda ho sakta hai’ on Lock Upp 2

Shilpa Shinde has officially entered Lock Upp 2, and it looks like the drama inside the house is only going to get bigger. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor has joined the Netflix reality show as its first wildcard contestant, and if the latest promo is anything to go by, her arrival has already unsettled the contestants. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the show is witnessing rising tensions, with arguments over food, growing frustration among inmates and now, a wildcard entry that is set to shake up existing equations. Shilpa Shinde's entry in Lock Upp 2 creates unrest inside the house.

Shilpa Shinde's entry creates unrest inside the house In the latest promo shared by Netflix on Instagram, the contestants are seen refusing to eat the food provided inside the house. Riteish Deshmukh is visibly upset and is seen scolding Sunita Ahuja for thinking about everyone else instead of herself. Ram Kapoor also appears frustrated and says that he no longer wants to eat and that they can eliminate him since he feels he is not meant for a show like this.

The promo then shifts focus to Shilpa Shinde's entry, which immediately becomes a talking point among the contestants. Reacting to her arrival, Shivangi Joshi says, “She is a difficult person to talk to.” Akanksha Chamola also predicts trouble ahead and says, “Jhagda Shilpa ke saath ho sakta hai (A fight with Shilpa is possible.)”

Soon after, Shilpa is seen yelling at one of the contestants. Shivangi confronts her, saying it feels like Shilpa is being very dominating through her gestures. The argument escalates when Shilpa responds, “Why are you shouting?"

Before the promo ends, Shilpa calls out Harshad Chopda, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi and Sufi Motiwala, saying, “If you want to play in herd, go ahead and play.”