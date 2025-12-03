Exclusive | Saumya Tandon reveals why she isn’t in the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai film

Actor Saumya Tandon's role of Anita in popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai made her a household name so much so that fans still relate her to the character, even after she quitted the show. So when the news of the show getting adapted into a film surfaced, several fans took to social media to share their disappointment about Saumya not returning to the role for the big screen. Saumya Tandon played the role of Anita Bhabhi in the show.

Saumya, who played the role of Anita for five solid years, says, "There is already another girl (Vidisha Srivastava) is doing it right on the show, it's not fair that I should do it because she is now the Anita Bhabhi for the audiences. I think it is fair that she continues, especially when I'm not planning to return to the show, it doesn't really, make sense to be hanging on to that character."

The actor parted ways with the show on a good note and that is important for her.

"I also was already doing something else. I'm at the moment also filming something else like which I can't talk about right now, but you can say that I'm filming for my next film. I had moved on but with a lot of love and a lot of wishes," says the actor, who recently returned to the big screen with Ranveer Singh starrer.

She concludes, "I was constantly in touch with the producers and I was asking them how is it going and so we're still very good friends, all the actors and everybody, but I just. It was a journey which had a beautiful end, and it should have been like that."