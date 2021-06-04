Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akansha Ranjan drops angry emojis on Alia Bhatt's beach pics, fans worry for the BFFs

Alia Bhatt's recent Instagram post has received an angry reaction from her best friend Akansha Ranjan. The reaction has left fans curious.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Akansha Ranjan holds fans' attention after she dropped angry emojis on Alia Bhatt's latest post.(Satish Bate/HT)

Fans were left concerned after Akansha Ranjan dropped angry emojis on Alia Bhatt's recent Instagram post. On Friday, Alia shared a then-and-now picture from the beach. She shared the post with the caption, "Because no matter who we are 🌥️ (swipe⬅️)"

Akansha grabbed eyeballs when she dropped a few angry emojis in the comments section. The Guilty actor did not reveal the reason behind her reaction. The comment left fans wondering if all is okay between the two best friends.

"Kanch why you angry so much," asked a fan. "What happened ma'am ?" added another fan. A few fans speculated it could be an accidental comment. "I think Unhone Mistakely Bhej diya Merese se bhi bahut bar glt emoji chla jata hai (I think she sent it accidentally. I also send incorrect emojis at times,)" a fan said. Amid this, Akansha's sister Anushka Ranjan fueled fans' worry when she commented, "Guys I hope you'll sorted it," tagging Alia and Akansha.

Akansha and Anushka Ranjan's comments on Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post.

Alia and Akansha have been friends since they were kids. The duo has shared numerous photos together on social media. Earlier this year, Alia and Akansha were also seen attending a common friend's wedding in Rajasthan. They shared pictures from the wedding celebrations and were also seen dancing on hit Bollywood tracks together.

Speaking about Akansha in an interview with Hindustan Times, Alia said, "Kanchi (Akansha) is extremely loyal. No one can say anything bad about me to her. We don’t get to spend much time together, but our understanding is deep. She is super bossy and loves doing my makeup."

Alia has a few projects in the pipeline. This includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia plays the titular role of a brothel owner in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai. The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai and the teaser was released earlier this year.

Alia also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, in which she stars alongside her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. She also will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Also read: Alia Bhatt's fans believe they spotted Ranbir Kapoor in her live session. Watch

Akansha, on the other hand, made her acting debut in the Netflix film Guilty, which featured Kiara Advani in the lead role.

