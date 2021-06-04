Alia Bhatt shares then-and-now photos from the beach, Jacqueline Fernandez says ‘awwwww’

Alia Bhatt shared then-and-now pictures of herself on a beach vacation, and one thing seems to have remained ultimate -- her expression in photographs. She took to Instagram to post the images, one of which was taken recently, and the other, when she was a child.

In the first photo, Alia is seen posing on a blanket laid out on the beach. She is seen wearing yellow co-ords with a sunflower print and a white bucket hat with a floral design. The second picture is of baby Alia squinting at the camera.

“Because no matter who we are 🌥️ (swipe⬅️),” she captioned the post, which has garnered over 3.5 lakh likes in less than half an hour.

Tahira Kashyap dropped a heart emoji, while Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, “Awwwww.” Alia’s best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, commented with angry face emojis. Fans also reacted to the cute click. “Cutest Forever,” one wrote, while another called her a ‘beauty’. A third said, “Aww-dorable Aloo.”





Alia was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April but has since recovered. She has been using her social media platforms to share verified helplines. She has also been encouraging everyone to get vaccinated amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Alia will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays the titular role of a brothel owner in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai. Gangubai was a powerful figure in the 1960s and was said to have contacts in the underworld. The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was scheduled to hit the theatres on July 30. However, reports suggest that it might go the direct-to-digital route.

Other than Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. In Brahmastra, she will share screen space with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Meanwhile, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

