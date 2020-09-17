e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Akansha Ranjan Kapoor: The past few months have been a lot of ups and downs

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor: The past few months have been a lot of ups and downs

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor talks about life post the release of her debut film Guilty, celebrating birthdays with her girl gang, and her friend Alia Bhatt being trolled online.

bollywood Updated: Sep 17, 2020 18:17 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor turns 27 today.
         

2020 for actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has been a mixed bag. While on one hand she made her acting debut with the web film Guilty,on the other, her father was diagnosed with Covid-19 . “The past few months have been downs and ups, and then downs, I don’t think it’s been a constant fun quotient. My dad is recovering from Covid, so I am relaxed now. I was not so good before, but I am better again, and taking each day as it comes. That’s the only way to survive,” she tells us.

Celebrating her 27th birthday on September 18, she confesses she is ‘very irritating’ on her special day. “I start getting excited in August itself, and count down. Us group of friends were deciding what we would do, and now finally everything in on track. I am going to go and take a weekend somewhere with the girls. I become really emotional on my birthday and start crying, and do something or the other, like three years I went to Spain,” Kapoor shares. 
Sooo, really didnt think I’d have the guts to ever do this - but here goes nothing! All my life I’ve shared a very negative relationship with my body, i was a healthy kid in school and silly boys in my grade always mocked girls who looked a certain way. I was slyly skipping meals which translated into me crash dieting and sometimes skipping food altogether as an adult. Scientifically, if you eat lesser calories than you burn, you’re bound to shed the extra pounds. So i figured if i eat none and work out that’d do the trick. But it never did. I hated the way i looked and hated the way i felt. I’ve always been looked at as someone who oozes confidence (and for the most part i was) but this was something that disturbed me so much that I couldn’t function on some days. Long story short - today I completed the #Sohfit40daychallenge. Ive eaten clean and rigorously trained for a full 40 days - while also being at home in lockdown. Ive been training with @sohfitofficial for 11 months and the first and most important thing he changed was that he taught me to work out because i LOVE my body, not because i hate it. I don’t measure myself anymore, i eat wtf makes me happy and my clothes now fit like a dream, i am strong af AND even though i can reward myself today i dont even crave junky food anymore. (Kinda hate him for that actually) But yeah, its been a long journey and a ton of demons i had to fight but today I’m finally starting to goddamn like the way i look and feel. So you gotta start doing that too...TODAY! Ok now toodles I’m going to devour a brownie :)

Guilty, she says, has changed her career, and she has already signed something which she can “boast of”. On the praise she got for it, she tells us, “My family has been irritatingly proud (laughs), someone chacha or mama sends a message, my family takes a screenshot and send it to me, and I am like I don’t even who that person is! On social media, people had been following me from before, said ‘oh my God, we didn’t realise it’s you’ That’s a win.”

What about the negativity? How did she handle that? “I literally read it and go ‘tsk tsk tsk’. You wake up and be angry at people who don’t exist, it’s a sad situation. Right now, it can go either way. My sister wakes up and she gets really mad, and tells to block them. I say ‘karne do jo unko karna hai, we will reply then they will get mad’. Half the time, when you reply, they say ‘sorry didi, just wanted to make you angry, I am very poor, don’t hurt me’. They do it for attention,” reveals Kapoor, who is a close friend of actor Alia Bhatt.

The latter has been at the receiving end of social media negativity in the past couple of months. Have the two talked about it? How has she been supporting Bhatt? “Silently. There’s no need to talk about it. We both know it will pass,” Kapoor signs off.

