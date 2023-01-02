Akash Ambani celebrates son's birthday with a bash: Karan Johar arrives with Yash and Roohi, Natasa Stankovic joins too

Businessman Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta hosted a grand party to celebrate their son Prithvi Ambani's birthday. On Monday, Prithvi turned two and the family has invited A-listers from Bollywood at Jio World Garden where the bash is taking place. Filmmaker Karan Johar was seen arriving at the venue with his twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor at Anant Ambani's engagement bash

Before entering the venue, Karan happily posed for paparazzi with his kids. Yash wore colour-blocked jacket with a matching pants. Roohi opted for a white dress with a denim jacket. Karan looked casual in an all-black athleisure look in baggy joggers and jacket. The family was earlier in the day spotted arriving at Mumbai airport after celebrating new year in Dubai.

Besides Karan and his kids, others to attend Prithvi's birthday party were Nataša Stanković along with son Agastya, Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri Sharma and their son Kavir. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was also seen entering the party.

Ayan Mukerji at Prithvi Ambani's 2nd birthday party.

Meanwhile tight security has been ensured at the premises. Videos and pictures from the party have surfaced online. More celebrities are likely to arrive. A while ago Isha Ambani was snapped reaching the party in her car.

Going by the pictures from the party, the birthday bash is themed around winter wonderland. Big and bright blue balloons were seen decorated at the entrance, which also came with a red carpet area. Paparazzi are stationed outside. Akash Ambani and Shloka also posed for cameras with their little one.

Akash Ambani with wife Shloka Mehta and their son, Prithvi.

The birthday boy wore a flannel short with denim pants. Shloka opted for a flowy stripped dress, topped with a denim jacket. Akash wore a teal coloured shirt with jeans as he posed with them.

On 29 December, the Ambani family celebrated Anant Ambani's engagement to Radhika Merchant. The family hosted a lavish party at their residence, Antilia. Several celebrities, such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended the event.

