3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra dies in accident, wife Suzanne Bernert says 'my second half is gone'

Actor Akhil Mishra, known for playing librarian Dubey in 3 Idiots, has died. ETimes reported that his wife-actor Suzanne Bernert was in Hyderabad for a shoot when the incident took place.

Akhil Mishra died in an accident.

As per the report, the actor was working in his kitchen and slipped. His body has been sent for post-mortem. Suzanne rushed home after hearing the news. ETimes quoted Suzanna as saying, "My heart is broken, my second half is gone."

Akhil featured in many films as well as television serials. Apart from 3 Idiots, he was part of Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain, Mere Dost Picture Abhi Baki Hai, Radio, Blue Oranges, Don, Kram, Well Done Abba, Gandhi My Father, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Shikhar, Calcutta Mail, Kareeb, Dhat Tere Ki, Kamla Ki Maut and Hamari Shaadi among others.

He was seen in television serials such as Bhanwar, Yum Hain Hum, Pradhanmantri, The Adventures of Hatim, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Uttaran, Udaan, Mera Dil Dewaana, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Hatim, Kadam, Sea Hawks, Shrimaan Shrimati, Grihalakshmi Ka Jinn and Rajani among others.

Akhil and German actor Suzanne Bernert tied the knot on February 3, 2009. They again married on September 30, 2011, in a traditional way. He had worked with Suzanne in Kram and Mera Dil Dewaana. In 2019 they shot a short film titled Majnu ki Juliet, which Akhil wrote, acted in and directed.

