Akshara Singh says Akshay Kumar continued to shoot Ghis Ghis Ghis song despite having 104 degree fever

Akshay Kumar stepped into the world of Bhojpuri music industry with his collaboration with Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh for a dance number in his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle. Speaking to news agency ANI, Akshara Singh shared how Akshay shot the track while suffering from a high fever.

What Akshara said

Akshara Singh and Akshay Kumar in Ghis Ghis Ghis song.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to ANI, she said, "The biggest thing was that he had a fever of 103-104 degrees while shooting. I kept observing him and realised how much he loves his work and his craft. He works with a great sense of responsibility and dedication."

Akshara also recalled her reaction when she learned she would feature opposite Akshay Kumar in the song. It was truly a dream-come-true moment for her.

"I received a call from Ahmed Sir's production house... I was told there's a song in 'Welcome To The Jungle' and that I had to do it. I hesitated for a while. Later, Ganesh Acharya, sir, called me, and I felt reassured. He asked me if I would do the song. I asked what kind of song it was, and he said it's a wonderful track and that I would really like it. He encouraged me to do it. And the moment I heard Ganesh sir and Akshay sir's name, I was completely blank. (Main completely blank ho gayi thi)," she shared.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} About the song {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About the song {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The music video is in sync with the film’s comedy caper vibe and shows Akshay shooting for a Bhojpuri song within the film. The video begins with a director asking Paresh Rawal to suggest a hero, after which he introduces Akshay as “top ka hero jo ab flop hai. Item boy bankar Bhojpuri pe ghis raha hai (Yes there is an actor who was a top hero, but is now doing item songs in Bhojpuri films).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The music video is in sync with the film’s comedy caper vibe and shows Akshay shooting for a Bhojpuri song within the film. The video begins with a director asking Paresh Rawal to suggest a hero, after which he introduces Akshay as “top ka hero jo ab flop hai. Item boy bankar Bhojpuri pe ghis raha hai (Yes there is an actor who was a top hero, but is now doing item songs in Bhojpuri films).” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is followed by a dance video of Akshay and Akshara dancing to a quintessential Bhojpuri-style track complete with colourful sets, energetic choreography and over-the-top expressions. The makers released the track with the tagline, "From the heartland of India comes a Genz banger."

About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle stars several actors, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and will release in theatres on June 26.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON